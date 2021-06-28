As has often been the theme, the Kansas City Royals struggled to play baseball in sync Monday in Boston.
The Royals needed just an inning and a half to jump out to a 5-1 lead, a spot on the scoreboard manager Mike Matheny is pleased to see with lefty Danny Duffy on the mound.
“That’s the guy we want on the mound. He’s had such a good season,” Matheny said. “The ball’s coming out well, bright.”
Duffy threw 62 pitches, the most since returning from the injured list more than a week ago, but the Red Sox tallied four runs on five hits, including three home runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Boston climbed back into the game and eventually went on to win 6-5, delivering the Royals a sixth-straight loss, tied for their second-longest skid of the season.
“Strength-wise was fine. My expectations were to surpass my performance,” Duffy said. “My team spotted me five runs today and I gave four of them right back. I felt good but wasn’t pleased with the end result.”
Since going on the injured list in mid-May, going 42 days between appearances, Duffy had returned to throw three innings of scoreless baseball without a hit.
Having now thrown more than 42 pitches, and sitting at 49 through three innings, Matheny still didn’t contemplate taking him out.
“He was at 49 pitches, the ball’s coming out good. He’s the best guy we’ve got, the guy we want on the mound,” Matheny said.
“We come out of the gate and our offense is able to do some things. We’re looking for a shut down there, and I know that’s what Duffy’s thinking, also. It’s important we get a shut down. Just a couple pitches you don’t want to make and they capitalize on them.”
The Red Sox struck on a first-pitch home run from Enrique Hernandez in the first inning, though that was the only damage down for a 3-1 lead going into the second.
Spotted a four-run lead through 1.5 innings, Duffy got the first two outs before a homer by Bobby Dalbec.
The Red Sox didn’t threaten in the third, but a Xander Bogaerts ground rule double was followed by a Hunter Renfroe home run, the first of two on the night, and the Red Sox were back within one run.
Boston tied the game on a single off Zimmer, and Renfroe’s solo shot in the sixth off Josh Staumont was the decisive swing.
“I’m going to kick myself over a lot of pitches I threw tonight. But tomorrow the sun’s gonna come up and I’m gonna be better for them,” Duffy said. “It sucks right now because we lost six in a row, we’re not playing very good baseball right now, but this team’s capable of a lot more than we’re showing right now. You guys are gonna see it.”
