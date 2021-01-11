Kansas City Royals Sr. Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore will be among the 20 sports figures/teams inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame later this month. The annual enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Moore, who was named Royals’ General Manager on May 30, 2006, will enter his 15th full season with the club this year. Under his leadership, the Royals won back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and 2015 and capped off by a World Series title in 2015. Moore’s tenure in Kansas City has been one of the most decorated eras in franchise history as the Royals have boasted 19 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, two Platinum Glove Awards, 29 All-Star Game selections, six Silver Sluggers and a Cy Young Award winner.

Other inductees in the Class of 2021 include Derrick Thomas (former Chiefs linebacker), Mark Lamping (former president of the St. Louis Cardinals) and John Roderique (Webb City football coach), among others.