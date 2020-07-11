After competing in the team’s third intrasquad game this week, Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Gallagher became the fourth player on the team in the past week to test positive, joining right-handed pitcher Brad Keller, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and catcher Salvador Perez in quarantine.
Gallagher released a statement Saturday morning, saying he is asymptomatic.
"To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement," said Gallagher. “I played in last night's intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed."
According to MLB protocols, Gallagher, along with the other three players, will not be allowed to rejoin the team until they record two consecutive negative tests, are free of fever for at least 72 hours and cleared by a doctor.
In the 2019 season, Gallagher batted .238 with 12 RBIs in 45 games. He came to Kansas City in the 2011 draft as a second-round selection.
First-year manager Mike Matheny said he is prioritizing positivity in a Zoom conference call with reporters on Saturday.
“I’m – I’ve told you this before– not glass half full, it’s all the way full. It might just be half liquid, but there’s air in the other half,” Matheny said. “We’re hopeful that our guys can get through it. They stay healthy, feeling good and we’re able to keep people separated and then be able to move forward.”
With catcher Meibrys Viloria also on the Injured List for non-coronavrius reasons, this means the Royals are currently without all three of their catchers in the 40-man roster, putting the team’s depth to the test.
The remaining catchers in the 60-player club pool for Summer Camp are Nick Dini, MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero.
“There’s an opportunity for us to just make the most of seeing some of these other players and figure out ways to keep the guys that are asymptomatic, while they’re at home and in isolation and keep them somewhat sharp – get them back out here,” Matheny said.
On Friday, the MLB announced that a player or staff member had tested positive on 27 of the league’s 30 teams.
With Opening Day officially less than two weeks away, Matheny stresses there’s an urgency within the club to follow protocols.
“They’re seeing firsthand. They’re living through it. They’re experiencing it. They’re maybe seeing where there’s little gaps to where someone might be more subjected to this,” Matheny said. “I think it’s enhanced the message of let’s be really careful and we’re learning and we’re adapting and we’re adjusting, and unfortunately, we’re fighting something that’s pretty tough to fight right now.”
The Royals open up their 2020 season in Cleveland against the Indians on July 24th, and return to Kauffman Stadium for their home opener versus the Chicago White Sox on July 31st.