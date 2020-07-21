With only a matter of days left before the 2020 season kicks off, the Kansas City Royals are looking to shape things up.
After falling to the Houston Astros on Monday night in their first exhibition game, the Royals managed to do the same on Tuesday, wrapping up their two-game exhibition series with a 15-6 loss at Kauffman Stadium.
The top prospect for the Royals, however, continued to impress. Bobby Witt Jr. ended the day with two hits, two walks and a double in five appearances at the plate.
The 20-year-old proved his worth to the club as the No. 2 overall MLB Draft pick in 2019.
“He hits up the middle and watch how the ball carries for him in that opposite field gap. Stuff like that from him, it’s just different,” manager Mike Matheny said.
Another promising display came from Franchy Cordero, who came to the team in last week’s trade with the San Diego Padres. He had two hits, including an RBI single.
Although Kansas City won’t play the Astros during the 60-game regular season, the club pulled out all the stops in Houston’s favor.
The first inning started with a first-inning error by Brett Phillips, leading to a run.
Then Royals’ Jorge Altuve gave Houston more where that came from in the second inning, hitting Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman with inside pitches in consecutive at-bats.
Houston’s George Springer scored in each of his three plate appearances, including a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Glenn Sparkman went 1 2/3 innings, walking three and giving up two hits and three runs.
Jorge Lopez replaced Sparkman, but hit the next two batters and forced in two runs.
When Jackson Kowar entered the game, he allowed five runs on five hits in two innings.
So, the clock ticks for the club to make vital decisions on their 30-man roster that will debut Friday against the Indians in Cleveland.
The Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in their third exhibition contest at Busch Stadium.