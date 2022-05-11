When draft weekend came, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose expected to hear his name called. But to his surprise, he didn’t.
“I think every team had their different reason for passing up on me,” Rose said, “but I’m just super glad to have an opportunity here at this great organization.”
After Rose went undrafted, he signed a free agent deal with the Chiefs. As he comes into the organization, Rose said he wants to prove that he belongs in the NFL.
A four-starter at linebacker for Iowa State, Rose averaged 80 tackles per season. His career year came in 2020, when Rose totaled 96 tackles and five interceptions, leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 title game on his way to earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team All-American honors.
Despite his accolades, Rose went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Having his choice of team, Rose chose to sign with the Chiefs in free agency.
After conversations with Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly, Rose said he saw a fit for him in Kansas City.
“I think this organization has done a lot of good things. You can see it over the years,” Rose said. “I felt like there was an opportunity for me here, and I think all those things together was the main reason I decided to.”
Rose got his first chance to prove himself as a pro at Chiefs rookie minicamp this past weekend.
After getting his chance to make an impression, both on and off the field, Rose said he was happy with his performance.
“I feel like my biggest impression this week was just I’m gonna work super hard, be relentless, run to the ball,” Rose said. “Even in my notes study and how I’m attentive in meetings, all that stuff, asking questions, and I feel like this week was really good for me.”
In college, Rose played in the same defensive scheme all four years as a starter in Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s system.
After his weekend with the Chiefs, Rose said he’s excited to show off his ability to learn in a new scheme.
“I played about 50 games in one defense, and I don’t know much about 4-3s, so this weekend was really good for me,” Rose said. “I’m just glad I can use this next week to take the film, take the playbook and just hone in on what I can do to be more comfortable in this defense.”
With something to prove on the field, Rose said he will take this weekend’s experience to do everything he can to make the 53-man roster next season.
“I wasn’t highly recruited out of high school, had to really earn my spot in college. I had a really good opportunity in front of me, and I took it,” Rose said. “This chip on my shoulder and being counted out, it really doesn’t feel all too different, honestly, so if there’s an opportunity to make this team, which I think there is, I’m just gonna roll in with the chip on my shoulder. I think a lot of people know I can play, and I just gotta show that day in and day out.”
