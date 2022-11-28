Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has made the most of his opportunities as the team’s primary running back.
The seventh-round back from Rutgers had never even been to an NFL game before the Chiefs first preseason game against the Chicago Bears, but has emerged as a reliable player for the team through 12 weeks.
“I’m a dog, I’m gonna keep working and I’m thankful to be here,” Pacheco said after Sunday’s victory against the Rams.
The work Pacheco has put in has paid off on the field the last three games. In those games, he’s averaged 86 yards on the ground with at least 15 carries per game, which isn’t something that hasn’t occurred often for a Chiefs running back this season. The Chiefs primary ball carriers going into 2022 were Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon and Pacheco with Edwards-Helaire as the primary rusher. However, Edwards-Helaire’s opportunities began to become fewer and fewer as the season went on. After an ankle injury suffered last week by Edwards-Helaire that had him placed on injured reserve, it’s been the former Scarlet Knight who has stepped in and made noise with his patient and physical running style. Coming off of a game where he had 69 yards and a touchdown, Pacheco only sees the scoreboard as far as what matters.
“Doesn’t really matter the carries, how many reps. I’ll do whatever to win. For me, just keep working hard at practice so when it comes out in games, we can execute at a fast pace,” Pacheco said.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken notice of the rookie running back as he has seen him throughout the offseason in training camp and throughout the season, and though Pacheco possesses a lot of talent, it’s his attitude that stands out to the former MVP.
“He’s gonna continue to run, he’s gonna get those extra yards which are big and he’s gonna continue to push and push to get better,” Mahomes said. “You want those young backs to continue to push to get better. Find ways to be more patient, find ways to hit the hole harder and he’s done a great job of that.”
The chiefs rushing offense could use a bolster and they may be getting it at the right time. Kansas City is currently 20th in the league in rushing with just six more games to play.
