Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has made the most of his opportunities as the team’s primary running back.

The seventh-round back from Rutgers had never even been to an NFL game before the Chiefs first preseason game against the Chicago Bears, but has emerged as a reliable player for the team through 12 weeks.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

