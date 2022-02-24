Eric Bieniemy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by NFL Network, which also reported he will be returning on a one-year contract.
Bieniemy’s contract expired after the most recent playoff run, and he and head coach Andy Reid recently met to discuss their future. It’s the second time he’s coached out a season on an expiring contract, doing so in 2020.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy considered coaching in college, listening to other offers or taking off a year after he was passed over in the head-coach hiring cycle.
Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs’ staff since 2013, spending the last four as offensive coordinator in all four years of Patrick Mahomes’ tenure as starter. The Chiefs have gone to four-straight AFC Championships.
The 52-year-old has been a candidate for multiple head-coaching jobs in the last three cycles and interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ and New Orleans Saints’ positions this year.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores included a section on Bieniemy’s inability to land a head-coaching job despite his success as an NFL assistant in his lawsuit against the NFL and three teams (the Broncos, Giants and Dolphins) that alleges racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices.
