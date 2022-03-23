The Kansas City Chiefs are sending six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for multiple picks.
News first surfaced Wednesday morning of trade talks with the New York Jets and Dolphins before Hill reportedly chose the Dolphins, which will also give him a new four-year, $120 million contract extension in the deal. He was heading into the final year of his current deal. The deal includes more than $72 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs are getting back three picks in 2022, including the 29th overall pick, a second-round selection and a fourth-rounder. Kansas City also receives a fourth- and sixth-round pick in 2023.
Hill, 28, caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in all six of his seasons.
