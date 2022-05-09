KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up rookie minicamp Monday, and head coach Andy Reid left the three-day initiation period pleased with the showing.
“I think it’s a good foundation for the young guys that are coming back (for minicamp),” Reid said. “The ones that are coming back, at least in a week, they’ll be able to hit the ground running.”
Monday marked Day 3 of rookie minicamp, where new additions had the opportunity to get acclimated to the organization, and the coaches earned a look at the new talent, including the 10 draft selections.
Rookie minicamp consists of non-contact workouts and individual drills. Reid said it’s difficult to fully evaluate the players without seeing them perform basic actions, like tackling, but they can get a good idea of how they fit within the team.
“You try to get an idea of how they move around, how well they can pick stuff up,” Reid said. “We try to take what they did in college and then work it into what we’re doing with them, and then you evaluate it.”
Among those on the field were first-round draft picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.
Reid came away impressed with McDuffie’s intelligence in the defensive backfield.
“He’s smart and he’s smooth. He moves around well,” Reid said. “I like the part of being smart when you’re playing that position.”
Reid said Karlaftis’ energy sticks out the most in watching him up close.
“He goes a hundred miles an hour. Walkthroughs, everything, we had to slow him down,” Reid said. “That motor is probably the thing that jumps out at you. He goes and goes.”
Possibly the Chiefs’ two most intriguing offensive additions, wide receivers Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross, are coming off injuries.
Moore, a second-round pick, was limited throughout minicamp with a hamstring injury. While he didn’t get much of a look at Moore on the field this weekend, Reid said he likes everything he’s seen of him through college.
Ross, an undrafted free agent, was limited this past season at Clemson but was a full participant in minicamp. Reid said Ross spent a lot of time shaking off the rust, but he was impressed with the former five-star’s ability.
Reid believes once Ross gets back to the facility later this month, he’ll have a better idea of his fit into the team’s plans.
“He’ll see all the running that the receivers are expected to do, he’ll have a chance to talk to the guys, and then he’ll have training camp,” Reid said. “We’ll see how that all rolls, but right now, he’s good to go.”
Through the coaches’ evaluations, the players got their first taste of pro football.
Seventh-round draft pick Nazeeh Johnson said he’s trying to make the most of his chance to be on the field.
“Everything’s moving so fast, it’s different from college,” Johnson said. “I got experience from here and there, but it’s good just to be here, living in the now, taking advantage of all my opportunities.”
As the team prepares for the next phase of the offseason schedule, Reid said he was happy with what he saw throughout rookie camp.
“It’s like learning French overnight, one of those deals, so you gotta giddy up and go and spend the time doing it,” Reid said. “There’s no easy way around it, but you can see that they did that. I was proud of how they handled themselves.”
The Chiefs will return to the field later this month, as organized team activities begin May 25 at the team facility.
