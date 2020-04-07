On a typical 80-degree Tuesday, Brad Nurski would’ve found himself at the St. Joseph Country Club.
He kept his game sharp in recent weeks as the facility remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting the course to be playable in the environment — cleaning carts between each use, putting PVC pipe in holes to eliminate touching the flagstick, enforcing solo carts and spanning tee times to 18 minutes.
“We’re all riding by ourselves. The grounds crew has taken precautions,” Nurski said. “It’s a lot of things they have done to prevent the spread of it.”
Nurski and other members will no longer be able to play at their club after the Andrew County Health Department issued an emergency management ordinance Monday.
“We’re all dealing with this pandemic. When you take away a golf course, that’s one of things you can do outside and still practice social distancing,” Nurski said. “It’s unfortunate that it had to come to that when everyone was doing what needed to be done.
“We’re not taking it well at all. … To do that is unfortunate. I believe that it’s wrong.”
Andrew County officials didn’t respond immediately for a statement.
Fairview Golf Course and Moila Country Club in St. Joseph have closed down in recent weeks. Copper Hill Golf Club has remained open but was not able to be reached for comment.
GreatLife KC, a golf course and gym management company spanning across the greater Kansas City area, said none of its other courses have been forced to shut down.
“While we disagree with this order, at this time we must comply. We have taken many steps to provide golf facilities that abide by the social distancing guidelines and minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” GreatLife KC president Brett Klausman said Monday in a letter. “While many could argue golf isn’t essential, I would argue for many it is most definitely essential.”
Nurski, who travels the country to play in amateur tournaments, has already been affected by COVID-19. Trips to play in tournaments in Houston and Florida were canceled in recent weeks. His son, Jaxon, was also set to compete as a sophomore for the Central golf team. High school athletes have been unable to play as schools remain shut down.
Arguments have been made for golf to remain ongoing as a part of outdoor exercise.
“Being in a wide-open, outdoor space is the least at-risk scenario,” Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Associate Medical Director of Infection Control & Epidemiology, recently told Golf.com. “Precaution is the name of the game. It’s very reasonable to play if you are smart about it and follow the proper guidance.”
As of Monday, governors in a dozen states have listed golf courses among businesses that must shut down. That does not include Missouri, which is under a statewide stay-at-home order as of Monday.
The Golf Industry Report by GolfNow shows 41% of their U.S. courses are suspended as of Tuesday.
While many golfers in Missouri remain on the links, and alterations possible to the amateur circuit of the Missouri Golf Association this summer, the future is not certain.
“They can’t expect everyone to sit inside and not to be able to go outside and be outdoors,” Nurski said. “It’s the nicest day of the year, and we can’t go enjoy the thing we love the most, and that’s golf.”