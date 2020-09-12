AMES, Iowa — Perseverance, confidence and two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

“We’ve got a lot of belief that the University of Louisiana should always have a competitive team,” coach Billy Napier said. “We’re fortunate we got the necessary things from our administration. They decided they wanted to have an exceptional Group of Five football program. They gave us the money to go hire the people, they’ve given us the resources inside the building to really run a Power Five operation. This is what we expected to happen.”

Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the fourth.

Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin’ Cajuns, who didn’t celebrate much after the game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU’s fewest passing yards in two years.

“We dropped some balls that are difference makers in the first half and early in the second half,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Getting into a really good rhythm was hard to find.”

Iowa State’s Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.