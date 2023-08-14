The Central Indians’ football team had become lost in the shadows, not finding their footing from 2018-2021, losing a total of 35 games with only four victories to showcase. Coming into the 2023 year, Central is set up nicely to continue building a dominant program, as they return some big names.
“The energy has been really good,” lineman Jashua Chaicoj said. “You know, it’s definitely different. It’s more powerful than I think it’s ever been.”
That’s the mentality following this year’s team entering a new season, coming off a 5-5 record. Now regaining the attention of fans and the community, the fall practices have brought forth a new life to Central.
“Everybody saw it and they saw we went 5-5 and they’re like, ‘wow, you know, this is a real turn of events for us, you know,’” Chaicoj said. “So everyone came out and they’re expecting really high of us.”
Central loses key pieces in starting quarterback Stone Wettlaufer, wide receiver Asher Katakis, and more.
Now with a revamped program, the younger kids are starting to buy in, and the older athletes are beginning to become mentors for the future.
“We’ve had a bunch of younger kids bring that energy, but mainly the seniors have been picking it up, really leaders and powerful spokespeople,” tight end Brock Williamson said. “Bringing more leaders to Central High School.”
Entering this season, head coach Regi Trotter said there were only one or two solidified starting positions in place, and everything else was up in the air.
While that may scare some older classmen, defensive lineman Lance Peters believes differently.
“I think having a guy behind you that could take your spot just encourages each player to work more, work harder to make sure this guy behind me doesn’t beat me,” Peters said. “Because if they beat me, you lose your spot.”
One returner, who’s gaining Division I looks and offers, is running back Gabe Fields. Ranked as the No. 69 best player in Missouri, Fields is thankful for what came before him, but is ready to build a new foundation for the future.
“Last year was a good year, honestly, it was solid. I mean, it could always be better, but coming into practice, we knew we had to work hard, and then they set a foundation for us,” Fields said. “So this year, coming in, we knew what we needed to do to become a better team this year, so we’re just setting the foundation for the younger kids again.”
For Trotter, he believes this is one of the best teams to come through Central in a handful of years. Thanks to their three main pillars, the team hasn’t only bought in, but has improved to compete with the best of the best in the state.
“Our guys have really bought into what we’re trying to do. Our three main pillars are confidence, accountability and toughness, (and) those three things have really buoyed our program,” Trotter said. “Obviously, there’s always studs at every program, but we got a few too, and it’s finally a good thing for us to have, going down to Kansas City every week.”
