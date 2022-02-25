BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
All games 3 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Central at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Park Hill South at No. 4 Oak Park
No. 7 Liberty North at No. 2 Liberty
No. 6 Park Hill at No. 3 North Kansas City
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday at host sites
No. 1 Lafayette – BYE
No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Maryville, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Benton — BYE
No. 6 Savannah at No. 3 Chillicothe, 2 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 80, No. 1 St. Pius X 75, 4OT
SECTIONAL
Mid-Buch vs. TBD, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State
QUARTERFINAL
2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 39, No. 2 North Andrew 33
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 West Platte at No. 3 Gallatin, 1 p.m. Saturday
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. TBD, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Staley
QUARTERFINAL
2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Mound City 88, No. 3 Worth County 75
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Stanberry 52, No. 2 Winston 43
SECTIONAL
Mound City vs. Stanberry, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena
QUARTERFINAL
7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
GIRLS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
All games 1 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Oak Park at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Liberty North at No. 4 Park Hill
No. 7 North Kansas City at No. 2 Central
No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Park Hill South
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Monday
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday at host sites
No. 1 Benton – BYE
No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Maryville, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE
No. 6 Savannah at No. 3 Lafayette, 11 a.m.
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Milan vs. No. 3 Trenton, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 East Buchanan 38, No. 3 Lathrop 37
SECTIONAL
East Buchanan vs. Milan, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State
QUARTERFINAL
1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 59, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 34
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Polo 53, No. 4 Plattsburg 24
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Polo, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Staley
QUARTERFINAL
1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Platte Valley 50, No. 2 South Holt 22
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 St. Joseph Christian 51, No. 2 Stanberry 36
SECTIONAL
Platte Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena
QUARTERFINAL
6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.