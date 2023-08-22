Jacob Plocher could be the constant Missouri Western women’s soccer is longing for in order to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.
Plocher enters the program as the fourth head coach in five years. In that timeframe, playing beyond the MIAA Tournament had seemed like a longshot. After having viewed the landscape of what the team is, can be and gathering their perspectives, the former Eastern Oregon head coach wants his players to know he’s one of them.
“Throughout the process, they want someone who is going to be as committed. ‘Hey, if you guys are there for 6 a.m. weights, I’m there for 6 a.m. weights.’ I said we’re all in this together. If we want to accomplish the goals we have, it’s going to take all of us,” Plocher said.
Plocher won 76 games during his six seasons at NAIA Eastern Oregon. This year the Griffons, with just four seniors and several high-level upperclassmen, will look to have their first winning season since 2021 after a less than ideal 2022. Plocher says his team is more athletic this year, citing that are “hungry” but knows they’ll have to take some time to grow throughout the season.
“They’ve seen and they’ve been close to it and so they want to be able to have that success. We’ve told them nothing is going to be given, we have to put in the work daily,” Plocher said.
Plocher says the group of seniors on the team understand what it means to be a Griffon having been a part of the program for the last several years. On a broader scope, goalie Keeley Kroonenberg returns for her junior year after earning MIAA Honorable Mention last season and winning MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week two weeks last season.
Kroonenberg and the rest of the group have currently been working through two-a-day practices while classes at Western aren’t in session. They practiced in the thick fog that swept across Craig Field on Tuesday morning and will continue to do so while heat remains an issue for not only the Griffons, but programs across the middle of the country.
The Griffons have had two scrimmages in the last four days which serves as prep work for their first official game on Sep. 1 against Bemidji State at home.
