Jacob Plocher

Jacob Plocher could be the constant Missouri Western women’s soccer is longing for in order to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

Plocher enters the program as the fourth head coach in five years. In that timeframe, playing beyond the MIAA Tournament had seemed like a longshot. After having viewed the landscape of what the team is, can be and gathering their perspectives, the former Eastern Oregon head coach wants his players to know he’s one of them.

