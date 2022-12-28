The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament continued today as the Savannah Savages took on the Plattsburg Tigers but were defeated, falling 64-34.

Savannah picked up their first win yesterday, defeating North Andrew, 53-40, but had their work cut out for them against an undefeated Plattsburg team. The Savages hung in the game early, only trailing by eight after the first quarter, but the Tigers’ Isaia Howard and Jackson Lewis were too much to overcome. Howard finished with a game high 26 points while Lewis hit four threes and finished with 14 points. On the other side, Jaiden Martinez led the Savages with eight points and Zayden Snapp chipped in seven.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

