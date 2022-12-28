The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament continued today as the Savannah Savages took on the Plattsburg Tigers but were defeated, falling 64-34.
Savannah picked up their first win yesterday, defeating North Andrew, 53-40, but had their work cut out for them against an undefeated Plattsburg team. The Savages hung in the game early, only trailing by eight after the first quarter, but the Tigers’ Isaia Howard and Jackson Lewis were too much to overcome. Howard finished with a game high 26 points while Lewis hit four threes and finished with 14 points. On the other side, Jaiden Martinez led the Savages with eight points and Zayden Snapp chipped in seven.
After another dominating performance, Tigers head coach Twydell Love Jr. liked how his team played from start to finish.
“I thought we set the tone from the jump with our defensive pressure; getting out in the passing lane and getting a couple of steals and run outs to get us going there throughout the game,” he said.
Although Howard was the focal point of the offense, Love also liked seeing contributions from others on the team, like Lewis.
“Our chemistry is really good right now. We got a lot of returners from last year's team and it has been feeding into our success this year. We got multiple guys that can step up in different ways for us,” Love said.
Savannah falls to 1-7 on the year while the Plattsburg Tigers remain undefeated and improve to 10-0. The LeBlond Holiday Tournament will conclude tomorrow, December 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.