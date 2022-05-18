The Plattsburg Tigers victory in the Class 2 District 15 championship game didn’t come with flash.
In their two wins, the Tigers managed just 10 hits, four of which came in the sixth inning of their 4-1 win against Mid-Buchanan on Wednesday night. Plattsburg’s championship run came behind timely bunts and a pitching staff that allowed one earned run.
“We play small ball and we find ways to manufacture a few runs,” Plattsburg coach Beau Brown said. “If we pitch like that, then we can definitely do that (make a run).”
Both starter’s in Wednesday night’s game worked through the first inning without much trouble. Mid-Buchanan’s Derek Sprague’s lone baserunner reached with a walk, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.
The Dragons couldn’t take advantage of their opportunity in the top of the second. Mid-Buchanan’s Denton Biller and Blake Hunter each reached with a single.
Plattsburg starter Kayden Carter picked off Biller at second base with one out in the inning, then Zach Kelly flew out to center field.
“We talked about that before this game, they’re extremely good in the running game,” Brown said. “Carter really held down the few guys that got on.”
Sprague’s command was a problem in the second inning, issuing back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the second. Nathan Bash had the only hit for the Tigers through the first five innings, reaching on a bunt that loaded the bases.
Paul Nelson and Luke Schroeder capitalized on the loaded bases with a sacrifice flys that gave Plattsburg the 2-0 lead.
“Small ball, we practiced all day yesterday on their bunts,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “We walked two, made a little error, small ball and they scored a couple runs.”
Sprague pitched two innings for the Dragons before giving way to Kelly. Carter and Kelly each cruised through the next three innings, allowing a combined three hits over that stretch.
Mid-Buchanan found life offensively in the top of the sixth, starring with a leadoff walk from Rawlins Brant. Freshman Hunter Wheeler then drove in the Dragons’ lone run with a double to left field.
Sprague then moved Wheeler to third with a sacrifice bunt. Denton reached on a walk, give Mid-Buchanan runners on first and third with one out.
Carter avoided anymore damage by forcing a Caiden Bailey ground ball up the middle that turned into a double play.
”It was huge, especially as a pitcher because a lot of pitchers will get into their head a lot,” Carter said. “But dude, that was huge.”
Jackson Lewis opened the bottom of the sixth with a single, then moved to second with a sacrifice bunt from Hofmeister. Bash then drove in Lewis with a double. Schroeder added to the tally with his own RBI double, giving the Tigers their fourth run.
For Plattsburg, it’s their first district title since 2018.
”When these kids were freshman, they won three games,” Brown said. “This year, that was our 26th win. Picking up a district title was huge, especially with how stacked our district is. East Buchanan came in as the state runners-up, Mid-Buchanan is a very talented program and LeBlond gave us all we can handle and more. It’s huge for our school because we haven’t made a district title game since 2019 and that was basketball.
”For us to get back into that and especially for baseball, this is huge.”
Elms says that the future is very bright for the Mid-Buchanan program. The Dragons lose just four seniors and return a bundle of underclassmen who started for them this year.
That talent will have a new voice moving forward with Elms retiring at the end of the school year.
”I’m going to miss being around the kids,” Elms said. “I started playing baseball when I was six years old and quit playing softball and things like that when I was 48. This game has been great to me. Getting to spend time with these players and the ones from the past, I’ve been blessed with a lot of great baseball kids. Will I miss it--absolutely.”
