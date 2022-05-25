PLATTSBURG. Mo. — Plattsburg put together a dominant defensive performance in the Class 2 state quarterfinal round, beating Windsor 9-0 on Wednesday at Perkins Park to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2009.
It was a characteristic day for a team that prides themselves on a special brand of unflashy, modest baseball.
“In an era of Major League baseball and college baseball where you see a lot of home runs and strikeouts, we’re a team that does the little things,” Tigers coach Beau Brown said. “They’ve really bought into that. First couple years, guys wanted to go for big flies and things like that and that’s not how we’re built and they finally understood that.”
Plattsburg (28-8) got out to a substantial lead after one inning. Senior Brock Steggall opened things up with a bunt to get on base and eventually got home on an error for the first run of the game. A sacrifice fly, a pair of one-run base hits and another run on a wild pitch that capped off a disastrous first inning for Windsor (18-7).
Senior Kayden Carter spoke on the way the team approached the plate in that fruitful first inning.
“We noticed he was throwing a little slow, so we weren’t really trying to yank the ball,” he said. “Just played some small ball and got the job done.”
The Greyhounds had their fair share of struggles offensively against the stifling Tigers defense. Behind Carter’s pitching, Plattsburg allowed just two hits throughout the contest. The Greyhounds never advanced past second base.
Carter finished with just three strikeouts, but as Brown explains, that was more of a feature than a bug.
“He pitched extremely well tonight,” he said. “Pitching wise, we’re gonna pitch to contact and get weak contact and let our defense go to work and we’ve done that extremely well the entire season.”
The Tigers added some more cushion in the bottom of the fifth, with Carter running home on a bunt before seniors Jackson Lewis and Joey Hofmeister got in on an error and a wild pitch.
They scored again on a one-run double by Steggall in the sixth, and by then the only real question seemed to be whether or not the game would end before regulation. Windsor was able to strand Steggall on third but, predictably, they failed to get on base in the final inning.
It was an emotional moment for a senior class who have had their ups and their downs in their careers, and Lewis spoke candidly on the feeling of keeping their season alive.
“Doing something as a team, it melts my heart, not gonna lie,” he said. “It makes me happy. Just being here with all my friends and doing stuff that we love to do together. It’s a good feeling.”
Plattsburg will play Russellville in the Class 2 state semifinals on Monday, May 30th.
