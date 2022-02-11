CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Over the last three basketball seasons, no team in Missouri has had as much success at the Class 1 level as Platte Valley.
“This is something that we’re good at, and we excel at this together,” Platte Valley senior Stephanie Turpin said. “It’s been really fun out there having all of us back and doing it again.”
From a No. 1 ranking in the state to a more than 50-game winning streak, Platte Valley has made winning the standard this season. As they prepare for a run at a second-straight state title, they say their goal is nothing short of that.
Platte Valley is off to a 21-0 start this season. After going 31-0 with a state championship last season, its winning streak is now up to 52 games.
Platte Valley’s last loss came in the state title game two years ago. It was one of just four losses in Platte Valley’s three-year history, each of which came in the first season.
Platte Valley senior Jackie Pappert said the team hasn’t been concerned with maintaining a streak, they’re just focused on the task at hand.
“We don’t really focus on the winning streak necessarily,” Pappert said. “We just come into every game ready, and we’re focused on the main goal ahead of us, which is winning that game.”
According to MSHSAA's record books, Platte Valley's win streak is tied for the seventh-longest in state history and is the longest active streak in the state. Jefferson won 60 straight between 1988 and '99. The all-time record is held by Strafford at 123 from 2015-19.
Turpin said the success comes from taking each game one at a time.
“I think we don’t take any team for granted,” Turpin said. “We come into every game with a fresh mindset thinking we’re gonna play our hardest and do what we do best.”
Accumulating 81 wins and counting over the last three seasons, Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said the team has set high goals for itself, and they work hard to achieve those.
“Teamwork is a group of people working together to accomplish a common goal,” Pedersen said. “We have a group of girls that are so unselfish, and they’re willing to put the work in everyday and in the offseason to do what it takes.”
This year, the Valley's goal is a third-straight state title game appearance and a second state championship in a row.
Pappert said the team is working on picking up steam so they can make another run at the title.
“That’s our goal, is to get more and more momentum to keep us going,” Pappert said. “We’ve always just been close, and we all have the same goal in mind, so we just work together to achieve that goal.”
With just a few games remaining in the regular season, Platte Valley is just over a week from the start of the district tournament. Turpin said the team needs the right mindset to take home another championship.
“Really coming together as a team and pushing each other to do our best and keep having that mindset that we can do this and let’s accomplish our goals,” Turpin said. “We all have that mindset, and we’re ready to go do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.