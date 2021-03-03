CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. − The Platte Valley Eagles maintained their perfect record through the first round of state playoffs, beating Stanberry comfortably in a 58-34 win on Wednesday at Jefferson High School.

The Bulldogs came to play at the start, however, after the Eagles began the game on a 7-0 run, Stanberry (22-4) found a groove from the perimeter. They knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in the opening quarter.

Platte Valley (28-0) still led the Bulldogs 19-14 at the start of the second. But the Eagles found themselves in unfamiliar territory when, for one of the first times this season, they failed to bury their opponent under a massive deficit in the opening minutes of the game.

“This time of year, we know we’re going to play a good team. You kind of have to expect that and don’t expect to put games away in the first quarter,” coach Tyler Pedersen said. “It’s kind of a process, we’ve got good leadership with the girls and they’re very focused.”

Freshman Brylie Angle noted that the Bulldogs were playing with a grudge that spanned several months and multiple sports.

“We knew that they were going to come out fighting because we’ve already beaten them once at their tournament, and we also beat them in softball coming out of districts,” she said. “So we knew they were going to be fighting for this.”

But the Eagles’ pressure defense eventually wore down the Bulldogs, just as it has for so many of Platte Valley’s opponents this season. Turnover after turnover frustrated the Bulldogs and when their shooting luck ran out, the game shifted in Platte Valley’s favor.

At the half, they led by 15. By the end of the third, that lead had extended to 19.

The Eagles have a deep pool of talented scorers to draw from. They knocked down seven three-pointers in the game, while their top two scorers on the night were in the frontcourt.

Freshman Maggie Collins and junior Jaclyn Pappert scored 15 and 17 points, respectively. Pedersen spoke about the efforts of his two forwards.

“(Both) Maggie and Jaclyn’s post play have developed throughout the season and that just makes us better,” He said. “Especially when we’re hitting shots from the perimeter. That’s really helpful when you score in different ways.”

Senior Malia Collins touched on what makes them so difficult to guard.

“That’s my favorite part about this team, and that’s why it’s so hard to stop us,” she said. “Every single one of us knows our role and we can all step up on any given night.”

For Stanberry, it’s a disappointing end to the year. After winning the Class 1 State Championship in the 2018 season, it’s difficult to see their hopes dashed by a Platte Valley team responsible for half of their losses for the whole season.

Senior Morgan Wallace reflected on her time at Stanberry.

“(Riley McQueen and I) have played softball and basketball all four years,” she said. “It’s meant so much, and it’s been fun. We’ve set records and we’ve made history, and I can’t wait to watch the upcoming class.”

Platte Valley hosts Santa Fe in the second round of the State tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.