SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second year in a row, the Platte Valley girls are Class 1 State Champions, as they defeated Delta on Saturday night, 63-50.
Platte Valley’s (29-1) second title in a row comes in its third-straight state championship appearance and just the third season of the Platte Valley co-op between Jefferson and South Nodaway.
“I hope this tradition, or whatever you call it, continues on,” Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins said. “We really couldn’t have asked for anything better. This is more than we could have asked for.”
Platte Valley came into the title game as the favorite, and it looked the part in the early going. Senior Jackie Pappert pushed Valley out to a 10-0 run to start the game. They held control through most of the first half, taking a 10-point lead into the break.
Valley went on another run to start the second half, getting out to a 14-point lead, its largest of the game.
But Delta was not going away. The Ladycats went on a 14-0 run to tie the game midway through the third quarter. The teams would trade buckets and enter the final frame tied at 37.
Delta took control early in the fourth. The Ladycats grabbed the lead early and pushed it to four points in the first minute.
Platte Valley was not going away without a fight. An 11-0 run pushed Valley ahead by four, and they would not give it up the rest of the way. Valley outscored the Ladycats, 26-9, to close out the game and clinch its second-straight state championship.
Three Valley players scored in double figures, led by Pappert with 21, sophomore Brylie Angle with 18 and Collins with 13.
The Valley seniors say they are happy to end their careers by starting a winning tradition in the Platte Valley co-op.
“Going undefeated last year,” Pappert said, “I feel like we just came in like there was no other option except we were going to win state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.