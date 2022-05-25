Sports Briefs

Brandon McQueen and Justin Miller tallied RBIs in the seventh inning to break a tie, delivering Platte Valley a 4-2 win against North Shelby on Wednesday in Macon, Missouri.

The victory delivers Platte Valley a trip to the Class 1 semifinals next week, where they will face St. Elizabeth at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ozark, Missouri.

North Shelby struck first with a two-out blooper in the third inning for a 1-0 lead.

Miller came back in the fourth with the first of his three RBIs, scoring Wyatt Miller to tie the game at one. North Shelby regained the lead in the bottom of the inning.


Miller’s second RBI single tied the game at two apiece in the sixth, though Platte Valley left the bases loaded.

Lane Acklin ended the sixth inning by throwing out a runner at home plate, and Platte Valley rallied for the game-winning runs in the top of the seventh.

Memphis Bliley didn’t allow an earned run while pitching a complete game, striking out nine in the contest.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

