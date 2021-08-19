For the last two seasons, the St. Joseph Christian football team has played in the 11-man division. But this year, the program is returning to its roots.
St. Joe Christian will be returning to 8-man football this fall. The school played its first 19 seasons in 8-man before forming a co-op with Northland Christian to play 11-man the last two seasons.
Between 2000 and 2018, the Lions saw a lot of success in 8-man. The school took home nine district titles, four state runner-up finishes and one state championship during that time.
As they move back, senior Caleb Carlson said he’s excited to continue the legacy.
“Looking up at the guys that were ahead of me, they all played (8-man), so I think it’s great that we’re bringing it back,” Carlson said. “11-man was a lot of fun, but I’m looking forward to 8-man because the run game is there, and it’s great for a small school like us.”
Junior Jacob Clabaugh said he’s looking forward to the different play style in the 8-man game.
“It’s a lot more fast-paced, a lot more action than 11-man would be, so I think it’s going to be a lot more fun than last year,” Clabaugh said. “I think we’re going to be able to win a lot more.”
In two seasons at the 11-man level, St. Joseph Christian was winless. Lions head coach Troy Schenk said the 8-man division is a better fit for their school.
“I think it’s just the right fit for the size of our school and our boys,” Lions head coach Troy Schenk said. “It’s the right level of competition, and we’re excited to participate this year.”
Carlson is the lone senior on the roster for the Lions this season. He is joined by two juniors and four sophomores.
But Schenk says the program’s strength comes in its youth. This year’s freshman class of seven is the first class that’s gone through the school’s junior high program fully.
As the program moves forward, Schenk said development is a key focus for them.
We’re a better freshman class today than we were when we started three years ago,” Schenk said, “so that’s kind of the process, that’s kind of the vision, is we start developing kids younger, and that’ll pay dividends when this class gets to be juniors and seniors.”
The Lions open their season next Friday against Northland Christian. Clabaugh said he’s excited to go up against some of his former teammates.
“It’s gonna be a little weird seeing them on the opposite side of the field, but it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Clabaugh said. “We know a lot of them, and we’ve seen how a lot of them play, so it’s gonna be pretty evenly matched, I hope.”
As they open the season, Carlson said it’s going to be a very important game for the Lions.
“We’re gonna come out hitting hard, playing hard,” he said. “We’re not backing down, so we’re all just really excited to get out there and play them.”
As the Lions hope to return to their former glory, Schenk said toughness is key this season and in the future.
“We wanna be mentally tough, physically tough and emotionally tough as a team, and so that’s kind of the things we’re trying to develop here,” Schenk said. “Hopefully our guys will take hold of that vision and it’ll really carry us through the season and years to come.”
