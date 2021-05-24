LATHROP, Mo. — The Platte Valley pitching staff had allowed just three runs per game coming into Monday’s Class 1 Sectional game in Lathrop.

The Pattonsburg Panthers took their revenge after a loss to Platte Valley 11 days ago by scoring seven runs in the first two innings and eventually defeating the Class 1 District 16 champions 11-2.

“It’s exciting to score runs. I wish we would have put more pressure on every inning,” Pattonsburg coach Jeffrey Epperly said. “But I’m proud of the way we started, finished, and did what we had to along the way.”

Platte Valley starter Trever McQueen struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the first. The second strikeout ended with a dropped third strike, kick-starting the Panthers’ offense.

Cameron Jones and Kaden DeJong capitalized on the mistake, hitting back-to-back doubles that gave Pattonsburg a 3-0 lead. Maesen Weller drove in the fourth run of the inning on a groundout to first base.

“We had the momentum in that first inning to get on them early and we just put it on them early and kept going,” Jones said.

DeJong bounced back from a rough outing in their last meeting where he allowed five runs over three innings. The Panthers’ starter pitched three innings Monday night with six strikeouts, no hits, and one walk over three innings.

Pattonsburg carried its offensive momentum into the second inning with one-out single and a walk. Jones and DeJong then got to McQueen for the second-straight inning with a double and a single that scored three runs.

“We knew they could hit and I missed some spots early and it took me a while to settle in,” McQueen said.

Platte Valley found some life offensively in the fourth inning against Weller. McQueen began the inning with a walk, and sophomore Memphis Bliley gave Platte Valley its two runs with a two-run home run.

“It was a next man up mentality,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “We’ve been talking all year about if we need you, you come in and battle and that’s what we expect of them and what they did.”

Weller pitched just a third of an inning before giving way to Jones. The senior pitched the final three and two-third innings, striking out five and walking just one batter.

DeJong led the Panthers with three RBIs, while Zane Reed and Jones each had two runs batted in. Pattonsburg’s season will continue with a trip to Green City on Wednesday night.

Platte Valley’s season ends with its first district championship since 2015 and its most wins in over 12 years.