Thanks to a pair of home runs and a clutch final inning from relief pitcher Robert Farrell, Missouri Western began their three-game series against Northwest Missouri with a 7-6 victory on Friday at the Spring Sports Complex.
Western (7-24, 4-17 MIAA) got things started in the bottom of the first, when senior Brady Holden connected on a single with their first at bat and then was driven home on a double by the next man in the rotation, junior Riley Higgins. Sophomore Brenden Andersen later got Higgins home on another double to close out scoring in the inning.
Northwest (13-21, 7-14 MIAA) tied it up in the top of the second, but Western was able to maintain the deficit in the bottom of the inning when senior Alex Crouch sent a pitch from Bearcats junior Max Spitzmiller over the fence for a two run homer.
Griffons sophomore Jared Munk connected on another homer in the third for one RBI. It was the first of his Western career.
With 13 hits totaled on the day, Griffons coach Buzz Verduzco was pleased with the performance at the plate.
“We were pretty aggressive today at the plate, and our guys knew what they had in front of them because (Spitzmiller) is one of the best in the league,” Verduzco said. “You have to have quality AB’s, and we knew they run him deep into the game and that we’d have to face him for a long time so we had to get our minds to execute and take our opportunities.”
The Griffons continued to grow their lead, at one point leading 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh after an RBI single from junior Hunter Rumachik.
But the Bearcats weren’t quite ready to roll over, and a 3 RBI homer from senior Jacob Pinkerton in the top of the 8th got them right back in the game. After the Griffons failed to score in the bottom of the inning despite getting Holden in scoring position with no outs on the board, it looked like things might finally be turning in Northwest’s favor as they entered the final half inning trailing just 7-6.
Farrell put the nail in the coffin for the Bearcats, however, as the Western lefty struck out three batters in the first four at bats of the inning to ice the game.
He spoke on stepping up with the game on the line.
“I kind of just got out there and wanted this game to be over, did whatever I could to get the win,” Farrell said. “I was just trying to strike them out, didn’t want them to hit it at all.”
On his team’s performance, Bearcats coach Darin Loe said they needed to be more consistent at the plate to take advantage of opportunities.
“We have to do more in the middle of our innings, we start off hot and then put up zero and we have to do better in the middle of our innings,” Loe said. “(Farrell) had a good arm. We just have to square up more baseballs, put up more hits and drive in a few more runners.”
The two teams will play the second game of the series on Saturday at 1 p.m.
