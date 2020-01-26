The Northwest Missouri Longtails Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosted its third annual youth pheasant hunt last Saturday.
Gage Halbirt, youth chairman, said the event is designed for and open to youth, ages 10 to 15. The free hunt was held Jan. 18 at Upland Flyers in Stewartsville, Missouri, which is a game bird preserve.
Halbirt said the event was open to both youth who have not hunted birds before and those that have. Fifteen young hunters participated and were able to harvest up to two birds each.
He said there was a focus on safety, and a skeet shoot was held before the hunt started.
“Our members and the guide assisted the kids in the field,” Halbirt said. “The chapter also had firearms and ammunition at the event for those that didn’t have them.”
Lonnie Morris attended the hunt with his son Carter, 11, from Andrew County. Carter successfully shot his first two pheasant at the event.
“I went pheasant hunting when I was a kid, and this was a great opportunity to take my son hunting,” Morris said. “Pheasants Forever sponsored the event and gave the kids a great opportunity to enjoy pheasant hunting.”
Halbirt said the event provided a unique opportunity for the young hunters.
“Quail in the wild are more common in Northwest Missouri than wild pheasant,” he said. “Most pheasant populations in the area can be found around Maryville, Missouri and north of there. This hunt definitely gives youth a good opportunity to experience bird hunting. We want them to have fun with it and get hooked on bird hunting.”
For more information on the chapter, Halbirt can be contacted at 816-248-3524. Those interested also can contact Steve Meyer at 816-718-4845.
To view updates for the chapter’s upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/nwmissourilongtailsPF.