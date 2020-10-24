The Missouri Department of Conservation is reporting the habitat conditions at conservation areas with wetlands managed for waterfowl and hunting varies across the state.

Nodaway Valley Conservation Area and Bob Brown Conservation area in Holt County are open to hunting this year.

Missouri’s North Zone duck hunting season opens Nov. 7 and ends Jan. 5.

Craig Crisler, wildlife management biologist, said an average waterfowl season is expected at the Nodaway Valley Conservation Area based on waterfowl food quality.

He said wetland conditions and water levels are normal for early autumn but weather conditions could help the habitat or harm it. The draw for hunting positions will be conducted according to the new COVID-19 precautions and is currently at the least restrictive level.

Crisler said Bob Brown Conservation Area suffered flood damage in 2019. There is no water on the area currently and he does not expect conditions to improve this fall.

Hunting will be allowed on the area via a self-check system.

The department also is reporting good habitat conditions at Fountain Grove Conservation Area near Chillicothe, Missouri, and in nearby Grand Pass Conservation Area.

Chris Freeman, regional resource management district supervisor, said Fountain Grove Conservation Area has excellent to very good habitat. He said the agricultural crops are in fair condition.

Construction on a new pump station and problems with an old pump might hamper water levels until the old pump is repaired.

Water management on the area’s east side is expected to be on schedule and favorable. Crop harvest progress will determine when units on the east side will receive water.

Freeman said habitat conditions at MDC’s Grand Pass Conservation Area are very good.

He said moist soil food plant production and wetland habitat is in excellent to very good condition. The agricultural crops are in very good condition and water levels will be normal.

The conservation department has altered waterfowl hunting blind allocations to adjust for COVID-19 safety precautions.

For updates on blind draws or reservations, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4W.