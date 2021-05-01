Eric Olson wears many hats that are scattered from southeastern Nebraska to Weston, Missouri.

Olson, the owner of the Historic Weston Orchard and Vineyard, has spent the last 25 years harvesting as much knowledge as possible. The Nebraskan is entering his seventh year as owner of the Weston vineyard and spent the past several days preparing for its season-opening weekend.

“This is a real busy time of year as we try to get vegetables in and we were fighting the frost last week,” Olson said. “Weston is a draw and the parking lot won’t be full this weekend, but we’ll constantly have probably 10 people in here.”

The orchard contains 17,000 apple trees of 20 different varieties, from Fuji to Pink Ladies. Scattered throughout the 33 acres along with the apple trees are peach trees, strawberries, blackberries and a variety of vegetables.

Once an apple tree is planted it takes at least three years to produce fruit. The average apple tree lasts 25 years, and work happens throughout the year to keep them in the best possible shape to produce the most fruit.

“We just got done about a month ago pruning all of the trees,” Olson said. “If they’re not pruned, they grow woollier and woollier. The best example might be if you or I didn’t get a haircut for a year. Basically, the limbs get woollier and light is what you need to grow fruit. If light can’t get to the center because it’s woolly, you’re not going to get fruit buds in there.”

Once the limb is cut, a new limb will grow from it and produce fruit two years later. Even with pruning, there is no shortage of fruit produced out of the Weston Vineyard each year.

“We’ll try and get 100 apples from each tree, which is about a bushel,” Olson said. “If we can do that every tree, that’s our goal. So 880 bushels is a semi-load and so I just tell people it’s 17 semis worth of apples.”

Olson’s reasoning for choosing Weston as a location for his orchard was based on Missouri’s rich history in apple production. About 130 years ago, Missouri produced as much as 25 million bushels a year. Production now is down to just one million bushels.

“It’s been fun, and I kind of picked this area because it’s near the Missouri River and this low soil is really favorable for growing fruit,” Olson said. “Missouri back in the day was the largest apple grower in the United States before Washington and Michigan took off. Most of the orchards followed the Missouri River and it’s just really conducive.”

The orchard and vineyard are the main attractions of the establishment, but people will find a new look inside the barn where Olson and his staff have added a new bar. The barn is also where people will be able to purchase any of the 17 different wines produced from the fruits grown in outside, along with other foods and drinks.

Olson also continues to add outdoor activities for families, including a 1947 carousel. While that attraction won’t be ready for opening weekend, Olson said there will be plenty of things for families to do this weekend.

“We’ll have our wine tasting, our bouncing pillow and barnyard sports,” Olson said. “We also have zipline, spider web, our big slide, tree houses and then we’ll have animals in the fall.”