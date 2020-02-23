Two bald eagles recently were released back into the wild on Missouri Department of Conservation property after being rehabilitated.
The two injured bald eagles were rescued by Linn County conservation agent Griffin Surtin. The birds were sent to the University of Missouri Raptor Rehabilitation Project in Columbia, Missouri, for treatment.
Both birds were released on conservation department land in Northern Missouri on Feb. 15.
The eagles were released at Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Meadville and Mussel Fork Conservation Area near Brookfield.
Robert Hemmelgarn, media specialist, said an adult bald eagle was found at Fountain Grove Conservation Area where the bird seemed to be unable to fly.
“The bird was found in a field, and while she was able to fly short distances, she could not get a good lift and was able to be caught,” Hemmelgarn said. “Once in the hospital, she received blood work and X-rays. She was found to have anemia and was dehydrated with no external injuries. She had no fractures.”
He said the eagle spent around a month in the raptor rehabilitation project and was named “Nile.” The bird stayed in a large flight cage for part of the rehabilitation process, which helped the eagle practice flying longer distances.
After recuperating, the eagle was deemed ready for release and was returned back to Fountain Grove Conservation Area last Saturday. The bird is likely 4 years old.
The second bird, named “Jupiter,” was rescued at Mussel Fork Conservation Area where it also appeared to be unable to fly.
“The eagle was found near a river with another eagle,” Hemmelgarn said. “The other eagle flew away when approached but Jupiter did not. The eagle had several small punctures on his feet and one leg. His feathers had become soaked, which likely contributed to his inability to fly. He also had X-rays which showed no fractures.”
The rehabilitation program evaluated the bird and could not come up with a clear medical diagnosis. However, within less than a week, the eagle was again flying and determined to be ready for release back to the conservation area.
Hemmelgarn said the University of Missouri Raptor Rehabilitation Project has partnered with the conservation department to release other wild birds on public land in the past.
The department encourages those who find an injured bald eagle to report the bird to their local agent or regional office.