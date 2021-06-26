Fish kills, described as a sudden and unexpected death of a number of fish, are not uncommon in the state of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation says they receive around 200 fish kills per year.
The fish kill that began June 12 at Brush Creek in Kansas City was one of the more severe cases the state has seen: the event killed over 52,000 fish.
“I’ve been here since 2018 and we’ve had one every year in the summer,” Fish Biologist Jake Colehour said. “Usually, it’s a little later because we don’t have these high temps. Usually, the kill is minimal because the green sunfish is usually there. This is the worst I’ve seen it.”
The event killed 1,900 common carp, 240 silver carp, and 50,000 sunfish. The kill affected 4.1 miles of stream from Belleview Avenue (near the Country Club Plaza) to a part of the creek near Elmwood Avenue.
The cause of death comes from the oxygen levels in the body of water. Bush Creek dropped to 1.0 parts per million, a number that Colehour says is lethal to nearly every fish.
“Except for the little ones that can get up that near the surface,” Colehour said. “In fish production and raising fish, to get growth, you need a minimum of 3.0 parts per million. Now in a healthy system at this time of the year, you’re looking at 4.5-5 parts per million is good.”
The dissolved oxygen levels required for fish also is dependent on the species and size of the fish. Carp do not require a high-level of dissolved oxygen, while cold-water fish such as salmon or trout, require a higher level of oxygen.
There are also instances in bodies of water where the top layer and the bottom layer of water do not mix.
“There is a layer called a thermocline where the water does not mix,” Colehour said. “So you have two separate columns of water: the one on top is oxygenated and the one on bottom is not. The density between the temperatures is too great to mix, so the two columns do not mix. If the one on the surface does not have enough oxygen when the two do mix, you can cause a fish kill that way.”
Water stratification normally occurs in early spring and again in the fall. This is due to the changes in temperature that occur from winter to spring, and summer to fall.
“Once our temperatures start to drop, it can spin the whole lake again — it’s called fall turnover and spring turnover,” Colehour said.
The event at Brush Creek was not helped by the fact that the creek is made of concrete. The cement can hold in more heat than the kinds of bottoms you would find in a natural waterway.
The amount of fish killed last week forced the city to use its parks and recreation department to help clean up the thousands of fish. With a normal fish kill, the conservation department just lets nature take care of the mess.
“You just let nature take its course,” Colehour said. “In this instance, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation had a contractor come in and clean it up. But usually, you just let them decompose and go away. As far as the ecosystem impact, it’s not a natural setting and so the ecosystem isn’t there to cause any damage.”
