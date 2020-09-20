The annual St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show will be held next month ahead of the fall deer hunting season.

Kevin Hummer, event organizer, said the gun show will be the largest in St. Joseph in 10 years.

He said the gun show will return to the Civic Arena in October in response to public support for the event.

“We decided to hold the show because there are so many people interested in guns, ammunition and hunting this year,” Hummer said.

Hummer said the Civic Arena hasn’t had a consumer show since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

He said they will abide by the city’s safety guidelines and will incorporate social distancing into the event.

In addition, they will have staff to clean and masks will be available to attendees.

The show layout plans for over 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor of the arena. There will be hundreds of tables of new and old guns, knives, archery, gun parts, reloading supplies and holsters.

“Hunting season is coming up so there will be rifles, handguns and ammunition for sale,” Hummer said. “We will have accessories including a vendor from Arizona that will have 20 tables of different scopes.”

Hummer said there will be vendors and tables at the show that are from local businesses and those that are from across the country.

He said local sponsors include Bulls Eye Trading and Rolling Hills Auto in St. Joseph.

The event is designed to meet the needs of hunters and collectors, in addition to items focused on women’s self-defense.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4. The admission fee is $12 for adults and youth ages 6 to 12 years old are free.

For more information, contact Hummer by phone at 816-387-7502 or visit www.stjoegunshow.com.