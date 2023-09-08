The Catfish & Crappie Conference, the ultimate catfish and crappie fishing expo in the nation, is thrilled to announce the return of “Take Down Rod Holders” as an exhibitor for its 2024 event. Founded by Austin Pettigrew in August 2021, Take Down Rod Holders has rapidly become a favorite among catfish anglers nationwide.
Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, Take Down Rod Holders is renowned for its custom-built, handcrafted rod holders. Each rod holder reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Every piece is hand-cut, bent, welded, and shipped by Austin Pettigrew, who boasts over 13 years of manufacturing experience.
What sets Take Down Rod Holders apart is its dedication to the individual angler. Each order is custom-built to meet the specific needs of the angler, ensuring a perfect fit for any fishing situation, whether it’s off a boat, sand, rocks, mud, packed dirt, or clay.
When asked about the origin of his passion, Pettigrew replied “My dad started taking me fishing when I was barely old enough to walk. I still remember him putting me on his shoulders to walk through the cornfields to the bluegill pond. For the last 25 years I have lived and breathed fishing 24/7. It’s an absolute honor to be supported by thousands of people across the United States, being able to work in the fishing industry is a 3-year-old boys dream come true. It is my utmost priority to deliver the highest quality bank fishing rod holders on the market, from every cut, weld, and wrap of the tape on the box, it is done with pure passion every time”.
Supporting Take Down Rod Holders means more than just investing in top-notch fishing equipment. It’s about supporting a passionate entrepreneur’s dream. By choosing Take Down Rod Holders, anglers are directly contributing to Austin’s mission of getting his rod holders into the hands of every catfisherman in the nation.
When talking about the importance of representing his brand in person at consumer shows like Catfish and Crappie Conference, Pettigrew added “being a part of the Catfish and Crappie Conference in Louisville Kentucky feels like a family gathering hosting the entire fishing industry. Having the biggest and most recognized brands, all in one building, with some of the top anglers in the nation giving seminars, this is an absolute must on your bucket list in my opinion. What I love the most is being able to meet people in person, after watching them fish all year on the internet, whether it’s Facebook, tik-tok, or YouTube. Being able to put an actual face with the individuals I interact with all year is a great opportunity”.
The Catfish & Crappie Conference celebrates the positive impact of passionate individuals like Austin Pettigrew in the catfish fishing industry. By nurturing and supporting entrepreneurial endeavors like Take Down Rod Holders, the conference fosters a thriving community that benefits anglers, businesses, and the industry as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.