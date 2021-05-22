It’s rare for someone to know the direction he or she wants to go in life at a young age. Some want to be an astronaut, others want to be a fireman. Ben Limle knew right away that being outdoors was his passion, and that has led the St. Joseph native and Missouri Western State University graduate to southern Alaska.

“As early as I can remember, I always liked being outside,” Limle said. “I liked hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and all that stuff. Some of my earliest memories are fishing with my dad, and I started hunting when I was 10 or 11. I just liked being outside and being in the woods.”

Limle studied wildlife conservation and management at Missouri Western after graduating from Lafayette High School. Once in college, Limle found he enjoyed his biology classes and at one point considered a career in chemistry. But it was a part-time job with the city that had him questioning his decision to go to school.

“When I was first starting college, I was mowing parks for the parks and recreation department,” Limle recalled. “I really liked it. It was an easy gig and it was fulfilling. You show up and the grass is growing like crazy. You mow it and then it looks great. I remember thinking at one point, ‘Why do I go to college, I can just do this, I’m outside and this is all I really want.’”

But the urge to be outdoors and to travel steered him away from his brief landscaping dream. Limle worked an internship in Arizona, and it was during his time in the desert that he realized his need to travel and work in various places.

“My first job was a seasonal job with the forest service in Oregon and did that for four years,” Limle said. “I then got hired permanently in Kentucky and went there for a bit.”

After spending a few years in Morehead, Kentucky, Limle received the offer that led him to Ketchikan, Alaska. It was an offer he couldn’t turn down because of the opportunity for promotion and his dream of living in the land of the midnight sun.

“I had always wanted to live in Alaska and always thought it would be cool to live here,” Limle said. “I guess being a kid and watching those fishing and hunting shows, as soon as I got the opportunity to live here, I took advantage of it.”

Limle’s reason for choosing the forest service was his desire to work with different habitats. Limle said there were a lot more opportunities in that field, and he liked the idea of helping with things like habitat restoration.

The Alaskan winters can be brutal, and this means that Limle’s outdoor job often leads to him working indoors during the winter. But in the coming months, Limle will spend his days at remote field camps.

“During the summer, I’ll spend three months — and sometimes more — at a remote field camp,” Limle said. “We have a barge that is a floating house out on the ocean near a remote road system, and I’ll stay out there from four to eight days. We’ll go out there and do field surveys, and the bulk of the field surveys that I do out there are for the northern goshawk.

“The reason we’re doing these surveys is because there is proposed timber activities in these areas, and so we’re going out and surveying these areas for sensitive species like the goshawk.”

If there are signs of nesting in that area, that area is then secured and timber can’t be harvested in that area. But birds aren’t the only species on the agent’s radar.

“While out looking for goshawks, we also look for bear dens and wolf dens,” Limle said. “We document things like that too, because they also have protection measures.”

Limle said his years of experience have eased his mind a bit when it comes to the threat of bears. His main concern now is keeping the curious creatures away from his trash.

“I think you just get used to bumping into bears, so there’s not a lot of fear at this point,” Limle said. “But when we moved to Alaska, we realized the importance of keeping your trash locked up. We had a bear right outside our front door, and it was like every morning for a couple of weeks and he would just knock around our trash. But you get used to seeing them around town. I was in the middle of town one morning and just had a bear walk out in front of me.”

Limle isn’t sure if Alaska will be his final stop, as he and his wife have considered living in the northeastern part of the United States. Wherever his path leads, Limle hopes to continue to help in creating a better, healthier environment.

“The more you learn about the ecosystems and the environment, the more in tune you are with the scars they bear,” Limle said. “It’s definitely something I think about, and that’s what my job is. If we’re proposing a timber sale, it’s my job to protect the sensitive wildlife in that area.”