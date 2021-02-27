The annual St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show will be held next month ahead of the spring hunting seasons.

Kevin Hummer, event organizer, said the two-day event will return to the Civic Arena.

He said the show plans for more than 250 tables of guns, ammunition and hunting supplies on the main floor with dealers from six states.

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14.

“This show has everything necessary to meet the needs of hunters and collectors including hundreds of tables full of new and old guns, knives, ammo, archery, gun parts, reloading supplies and holsters,” Hummer said. “Spring turkey season is coming up and we have those supplies.”

The show brings together outdoorsmen, gun enthusiasts and those looking for protection. There will be tables with self-defense products.

He said one of the popular items available will be the AR-15 and ammunition.

Hummer said the event will allow gun owners to trade with the dealers.

For individuals interested in selling or swapping a firearm, law enforcement will be at the entrance doing inspections of those weapons as consumers enter the building.

He said they will abide by the city and county safety guidelines and will incorporate social distancing into the event with larger aisles.

In addition, staff will clean and masks will be available to attendees.

The event is sponsored locally by Rolling Hills Auto, Brother’s Arms and Bull’s Eye Trading Gun Shop & Range. Discount coupons are available at both locations.

The show will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on March 13 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 14.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 years old.

For more information on the show, visit www.stjoegunshow.com or call Hummer at 816-387-7502.