The short break is over for squirrels in Missouri with the beginning of squirrel hunting season on May 22. Squirrel season runs until Feb. 15, when the small game is allowed a three-month break for mating season.

Missouri allows a daily limit of 10 and a possession limit of 20 of the eastern gray and fox squirrels. Hunters are offered numerous methods in which to hunt squirrels: shotguns, rifles, bows, slingshots or atlatls.

Hunters also may use cage-style traps during the hunting season as long as they carry the required permits. The traps must include the hunter’s full name and address and be checked daily. The opening of the trap must be 144-square-inches or smaller.

Squirrels won’t be the only animals on the menu this weekend. Missouri anglers will be allowed to catch and keep black bass beginning May 22. The season runs from May 22 through February 2022 and includes largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass.

Bass taken from Ozark streams must be at least 12 inches with a daily limit of six and possession limit of 12. Regulations are the same in the non-Ozark streams. Black bass caught from impoundments can be any size, but there still will be a daily limit of six and a possession limit of 12.