A major renovation of wetlands at the Schell-Osage Conservation Area is moving forward with help from a $1 million match grant from the federal North American Wetlands Conservation Act.
The Missouri Department of Conservation and Ducks Unlimited will use the grant to match the $3.5 million that has been dedicated from a diverse group of conservation partners to improve the area for waterfowl, wildlife watchers, hunters and anglers.
When complete, the project will improve wetland habitat for resting and feeding waterfowl, as well as other wetland species. Fishing improvements also will be made at Schell Lake.
Schell-Osage Conservation Area opened to public use in 1962 and is one of the oldest publicly managed wetland areas in the state. It is located in west-central Missouri along the banks of the Osage River, near Schell City, the area lies within the footprint of Truman Lake’s flood easement.
Since its original development, the conservation area’s bottomland has been managed for migratory birds and is used by waterfowl hunters and fishermen.
Bill Graham, media specialist, said heavy rains caused Truman Lake to exceed flood records for both duration and crest height last year. The wetlands along the Osage River, including those at Schell-Osage, mostly have been underwater the past 18 months.
He said recently the floodplain finally has been drying out. That has allowed heavy equipment to begin removing brush such as buttonbush and willows within the footprint of future dirt work.
NAWCA match grants encourage public-private partnerships to restore and manage wetland habitats by awarding matching funds to high-priority projects.
Graham said Missouri has a long history of success with NAWCA grants to extend the impact of our dollars by working with partners and adding matching funds.
To date, more than 99,800 acres of wetlands across Missouri have received $19.8 million through NAWCA, which has been added to the total of $119 million in partner contributions.
A key partner in the project is Ducks Unlimited. The waterfowl and wetland conservation group helped design the new water management levees and structures. The organization’s participation also made possible the NAWCA grant and it is providing engineering services for the project.
According to the conservation department, 289 bird species use the area throughout the year.
He said hunting blinds will remain a feature of the area. Schell-Osage has a long tradition serving waterfowl hunters and that will continue when the project is complete.
Waterfowl hunting on the area during the upcoming seasons will be allowed through self-registration at the headquarters. Habitat will be opportunistic and dependent on precipitation and flooding from the river.
Anglers still are able to fish in Atkinson Lake, but it is closed from Oct. 15 until Jan. 31 as a waterfowl refuge. The upper end of Truman Reservoir is fed by the Osage River and borders the 8,633-acre conservation area in Vernon and St. Clair counties.
The lake and river are open for fishing. Upland fields and forests at Schell-Osage will remain open to hunting and hiking.
To follow updated plans and work progress, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/Z5C. The page also has a link for those who want to sign up for updates via email.