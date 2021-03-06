Pro Outfitters in Rulo, Nebraska, is offering guided goose hunts on the Missouri River this spring.

Brad Gannaway, owner and guide, said spring goose season allows for an unlimited harvest of birds in Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

“The timing of the migration was a little behind this year due to the snowstorm that pushed the birds into central and southern Arkansas,” Gannaway said. “However, the past several days we’ve had a good number of birds come in. The peak of migration should be in the next week or so.”

Gannaway said the lodge is booked for the season and has clients from across the country. He said many people are deciding to go on hunting trips and heading outdoors due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

“Many of our clients have gone back to their roots of hunting or fishing,” Gannaway said. “There are more people wanting to be outside safely and they want to put technology down for a bit.”

This hunting season both new and experienced hunters have been successful in the field.

Kameron Jachetta, 14, from Mississippi shot his first bird on March 1.

“It was also his first time seeing a snow goose,” Gannaway said. “He took the first shot and put it down. It has definitely been fun.”

Gannaway said clients from across the country come to the lodge to hunt, including those from Louisiana, Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio and Georgia.

“We get a mix of people that have never hunted, those that are expert hunters and those that are sports figures or celebrities that hunt with us,” Gannaway said. “At any point in time, there are anywhere from 20 to 30 clients here from all over the country.”

He said the lodge is located on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River. Pro Outfitters leases ground in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, and staff offer guided deer, turkey, duck and goose hunts in all three states.

Gannaway said he has been a longtime hunter and grew up in southern Missouri. In college, he started guiding hunts and charged $25 a person.

Since then, he has guided hunts in the three-state region for the past 20 years. Pro Outfitters currently has seven full-time guides during the snow goose season.

In addition, Pro Outfitters offers to pick clients up from the airport and can ship needed supplies in advance. There is a shop in the lodge that has items hunters may need such as hats, hoodies and gloves.

“We try to make it so when a client books a hunt, they get an all-inclusive package,” Gannaway said. “We provide the lodge, the meals, the guide, the bird cleaning and the transportation.”

Clients can ship their game home or they can donate the meat. Pro Outfitters also partners with a local taxidermist that will mount the animal and ship it to the client.

Pro Outfitters can be contacted by phone at 417-434-7615. It is located at 110 Ash St. in Rulo, Nebraska.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/huntprooutfitters/ or huntprooutfitters.com.