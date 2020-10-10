The 34th annual fall driving tour at Poosey Conservation Area in Livingston County will occur this month with a few modifications due to COVID-19 safety procedures.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has changed the format slightly as a precaution against the virus, but the annual driving tour uphill and down winding gravel roads through forest and woodlands will proceed.

Samantha Anderson, resource forester, said the popular event near Chillicothe, Missouri, allows people to ride or drive on area service roads that normally are closed to public vehicle traffic. A vehicle, or other mode of transportation, with high clearance is recommended as shallow creeks will be crossed.

Each year, the tour draws families and community groups riding on towed trailers or on wagons drawn by pickups or horses. Couples in horse-drawn buggies are common, as are riders on horses. Cars and the occasional bicyclist also take the tour on the gravel roads.

Visitors can view the fall foliage and drive through rugged terrain with some steep uphill climbs and downhill descents.

The event will be from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

The tour begins at Pike’s Lake. An entrance to the lake is reached off Route W and County Road 502. Gates open at noon, and the last vehicle will be allowed to begin at 4 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the department will not have a tour brochure and stops along the way. In the past, those stops have included demonstrations of conservation practices and a chance to discuss nature or natural resource issues with department staff.

Visitors still can stop along the way to rest horses, picnic, hike a trail or visit the limestone outcrop above a creek called the Panther’s Den.

The conservation department requests that attendees social distance when out of vehicles and wear masks when interacting with staff.

Poosey Conservation Area is in northwest Livingston County and is located six miles southeast of Jamesport, 12 miles southwest of Trenton and 13 miles northwest of Chillicothe.

For tour information, contact Anderson by phone at 660-646-6122. Maps and information about Poosey Conservation Area can be found online at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZSS.