The Northwest Missouri Longtails Chapter of Pheasants Forever based in St. Joseph is hosting its sixth annual banquet next month to raise funds for local habitat projects and youth outdoor events.
Dave Weber, habitat chairman for the chapter, said the group invests in promoting wildlife conservation by working with landowners, agencies and organizations.
He said the group will provide free milo seeds and soybean seeds for food plots to landowners that sign-up at the banquet with the goal of putting habitat on the ground.
“Milo is an excellent food source for upland birds,” Weber said. “It has a grain head that slowly falls to the ground in the wintertime making feed available to birds several months out of the year. If you leave the milo stubble and rotate your food plots around, it will make excellent nesting and brood-rearing habitat for pheasant and quail, and all ground-nesting birds for the next year.”
He said required habitat should be within a small area because a fragmented landscape makes it easier for the birds to be exposed to predators.
In addition to providing free seeds, the chapter participates in the Quail Challenge Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. For every dollar that the chapter raises for habitat work in Northwest Missouri, it will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the conservation department. The money is then offered to landowners interested in habitat improvement.
Members of the chapter also conducted prescribed controlled burns on acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
“We put together a burn team of committee members and friends that had experience and went to a private farm,” Weber said. “They put in fire lanes and got their ground prepared and we came out and did the actual prescribed burn for them.”
Steve Meyer, treasurer for the chapter, said the chapter also donates money back into programs to aid landowners beyond Northwest Missouri.
Meyer said the chapter has made donations to the national organization for the No Child Left Indoors program and the Forever Shooting Sports Foundation that promotes the shooting sports.
The chapter makes a donation to the Missouri State Habitat Fund that can be used by counties for habitat work. The funds will be used by landowners that aren’t within 50 miles of a chapter but yet they want to do habitat work.
Along with increasing habitat acres, the chapter sponsors an endowment fund for the Missouri Western State University Shotgun Club. The group provides general funds for the students to compete in the shooting sports.
The chapter will host their annual member appreciation banquet next month.
The banquet ticket fee will cover dinner and membership to the national organization while money raised through games, raffles and auctions go to the local chapter. The local chapter also hosts a youth pheasant hunt and a fishing derby each year.
“The unique model of Pheasants Forever is that the funds we raise throughout the year, other than the membership fee, is kept with the local chapter that determines how the money is used and what projects to fund,” Meyer said.
The chapter will offer around nine firearms during the banquet.
In addition, there will be a giveaway for a Missouri lifetime hunting and fishing license for youth. The license can be used by anyone 15 years old and under. There will also be a drawing for a shotgun for a youth.
The banquet will include free games available for the youth attending.
Meyer said hunting trips will also be included in an auction at the banquet. They will have merchandise from Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever at their banquet as well.
A single ticket for dinner and membership is $55 and tickets for a couple are $70. A ticket for a youth Ringneck membership and dinner is $25. Dinner will be provided by VanZinos BBQ.
The doors for the banquet will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Eagles Lodge located at 2004 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph.
For more information on the chapter or banquet, contact Weber at 816-262-4037 or visit www.facebook.com/nwmissourilongtailsPF.