The Northwest Missouri Longtails Chapter of Pheasants Forever based in St. Joseph held its sixth annual banquet Feb. 1 to raise funds that will aid youth in participating in the outdoors.
Dave Weber, habitat chairman for the chapter, said the group promotes family and youth involvement in hunting, fishing and the shooting sports. The chapter also focuses on working with landowners in the region to put wildlife habitat on the ground.
He said the group provided free milo and soybean seeds for upland bird food plots to landowners who asked at the banquet.
The presence of quail or pheasant on farmland has been a long tradition in Missouri and Kansas.
Weber said required habitat for the birds should be within a small area because a fragmented landscape makes it easier for the birds to be exposed to predators.
Weber said the chapter worked in partnership with landowners in the region to complete wildlife habitat projects on their land.
Last year, the chapter aided in 64 projects on 748 total acres of land.
The chapter in 2019 worked on 28 food projects on 167 acres, increased eight nesting projects on 64 acres, completed one tree project and finished 27 maintenance projects on 517 acres.
In addition to providing free seeds, the chapter participates in the Quail Challenge Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. For every dollar that the chapter raises for habitat work in Northwest Missouri, it will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the conservation department. The money is then offered to landowners interested in habitat improvement.
Members of the chapter can also conduct prescribed controlled burns on acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
“We put together a burn team of committee members and friends that had experience and have gone to private farms,” Weber said. “They put in fire lanes and got their ground prepared and we came out and did the actual prescribed burn for them.”
The banquet ticket fee at the event covered dinner and membership to the national organization while money raised through games, raffles and auctions went to the chapter to be used locally.
The chapter uses the funds to host events such as a youth pheasant hunt and a youth fishing derby on private property each year.
During the banquet, the winner of a youth shotgun was Max Montgomery, 11, from Buchanan County.
In addition, there was a giveaway for two Missouri lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for youth. The license can be used by anyone 15 and younger.
The youth winners of the licenses were Jacob King and Griffin Helsel.
Weber said the chapter offered 21 firearms during the banquet.
Bill Lyon from Lyon Gunsmithing in St. Joseph supplied some firearms for the banquet. He has 37 years of experience and his business manufactures and repairs firearms along with selling them.
The banquet also included games for families and auction items.
In addition, David Gabriel from Andrew County served as a representative for the outdoor product Tactacam at the event. The company makes a personal camera that mounts to a bow, shotgun or rifle that was raffled by the chapter.
For more information on the Northwest Missouri Longtails Chapter of Pheasants Forever, contact Weber at 816-262-4037 or visit www.facebook.com/nwmissourilongtailsPF.