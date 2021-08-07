Chuck Kempf felt a little uneasy before Tuesday’s vote for the half-cent sales to support local parks maintenance.
“There’s always a chance when you’re increasing taxes that people aren’t going to like that,” Kempf, the city’s parks director, said. “In today’s world, with the levels of communication that we have today and the negativity on social media, that adds to the fear that it’s not going to make it.”
Kempf and his department began this process slowly, replacing old equipment at local parks throughout the city. At the time, Kempf said it was important that they take care of the things they already have.
Tuesday’s vote allows staff to continue that process over a 10-year period. On the list of features to renovate is Phil Welch Stadium. The city recently updated some of the stadium’s features such as the lights, but now officials have the ability to put more than a million dollars into the 82-year-old stadium.
“We’ve got the grandstand roof and that includes adding some separation between the roof and the press box,” Kempf said. “There’s a bit of a failure above the press box and we want to make sure that there’s a nice, tight seal. We have the grandstand where we need to finish renovations to the concrete that the seats sit on, and then we would also like to replace the seating.
“We also have the outfield fence and I think there was some funding that was finalized for the scoreboard,” he said. “It’s a great facility. Phil Welch tends to be one of those facilities in the parks department that everybody likes.”
The project that Kempf is most looking forward to is renovations to local pools throughout the city. Pool renovations have been an ongoing process for the city. Kempf said that will continue with aging pools like Krug, which was built more than 60 years ago.
“Everything has its own value, but I think it’s concerning to me personally the condition that our pools are in,” Kempf said. “We’ve already closed Hyde Pool and replaced it with a splash park and that’s a great venue that is heavily used. Noyes Pool, the lap pool at the aquatic park has been closed for three years now because it was having structural issues. It’s the same age as the Hyde Pool, and Krug Pool is only three years newer. It has a leak that we haven’t been able to locate and that’s not a good sign.
“We’re hoping we can get another two or three years out of it while we’re replacing the lap pool at the aquatic park and then also preparing for some sort of aquatic feature at the northside complex,” he said.
Penny Wingard, manager of the Fairview Golf Course, is one of many locals happy to see the sales tax increase pass. Wingard said that the course needs new equipment, from mowers to golf carts.
Kempf said the course will be purchasing a new mower at the end of the month and will then work on replacing the water hazard. Staff will begin replacing the bridges that go over the water hazards over the next few years.
One of the biggest projects that the city will undertake is renovations to the Civic Arena. For now, the project will include replacing the lighting and a switchboard system that is as old as the arena itself, floor ports and roofing. There is the possibility for more money to be put into the Downtown arena.
“The $1.2 million was the number that they guaranteed funding for and it was finalized ... with the vote,” Kempf said. “They also put another million in for contingency funding if the city could find a million to match it, so we’re working on that now. The Civic Arena needs significantly more than that $3.2 million, but that’s a good start.”Kempf and his staff know that the next few years will be a busy time around the parks department.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us over the next few years,” Kempf said. “It is exciting, and I think this really is a statement by the community that needed to be made. Our community is important, it’s important to do good and nice things, provide a quality of life. The fact that I was concerned at all, then it passes with over 70%, is extremely encouraging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.