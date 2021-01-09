A new restaurant has opened where waterfowl hunters hold their fundraising banquets in Mound City.

Toad Hollar Bar & Grill opened this fall in the McRae Community Building where The Klub had previously been located.

The restaurant is attached to the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame museum where those who contributed to duck hunting are honored. The walls are lined with displays of memorabilia from duck hunting enthusiasts.

They will also cater the food for the annual Waterfowlers Hall of Fame inductee banquet and the Squaw Creek Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraiser banquet.

Nathan Livengood and Jason Finney are owners of the new restaurant that is open seven days a week.

"We met so many people that are hunters," Livengood said. "The community has just been outstanding in terms of support and all those hunters that come in from outside our county. Both hunters and those who are not are stopping in to have breakfast, lunch or dinner."

The new owners have added a gift shop that sells local and homemade products from Northwest Missouri.

The restaurant also serves and supplies Dirty Duck Coffee to customers. The coffee company is owned by hunter and outdoorsman Buck Heath and it has been a staple in Mound City.

Livengood said their plan is to buy local meat, use a local processor and supply the meat to the restaurant.

"Anything we can do to support local operations and be part of farm to table is our goal," Livengood said. "We're in the process of getting a greenhouse put up on the farm I live on. We'll be growing vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers and we will supply the restaurant with that."

He said a popular menu item is their hand-breaded pork tenderloin and onion rings. They offer steaks and seafood for dinner and there is a meal special each Sunday.

Toad Hollar Bar & Grill is located at 1710 Nebraska Street in Mound City. They are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

They can be contacted by phone at 660-442-1033. They can be found online at www.facebook.com/toadhollarbarandgrill/.