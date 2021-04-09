The number of accidental firearm fatalities dropped by over 50% from 1997 to 2017, and that is in large part due to the hunter safety courses put on each month by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Ken Wallace has been teaching the class for years and had two sessions this past Saturday at the Parma Woods Shooting Range with 15 students taking the course.

There have been changes to the laws on what a hunter must accomplish before receiving their license. The state has shifted its testing so that a person 16 or older may complete it all online and the class itself has been shortened.

“The class used to be 10 to 12 hours, so we’d be in here from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Wallace said.

The teachers of the course spend most of the class getting kids comfortable with firearms. The beginning of the course is used to go over the very basics of firearm handling: safety use, placement of trigger finger and eye and ear protection.

Gary Stewart also helps teach the course each month and uses his own experiences to drive home the use of safety equipment. Stewart was accidentally shot in his left cheek and also struggles with hearing due to a lack of hearing protection.

The leaders of the course then take turns going through the multiple types of shotguns that a hunter may use out in the field. The children then spent time handling each of the guns and learning how to safely use each of them.

“It was a pretty good experience because you get to handle guns that you maybe haven’t handled before,” Calvin Wick said. “It’s really cool because I’ve never seen how some of those work, like the semi-automatic shotgun.”

The class not only instructed the students on how to safely carry a gun, but also the importance of acknowledging the transfer of the gun from person to person. The students spent a good portion of the class going through each step of the process from loading the gun to ensuring that the gun is safe once it is fired.

Stewart used a portion of the class to explain to the children the importance of recognizing the type of ammunition that the gun requires and the importance of ensuring that the correct ammunition is used in order to avoid a dangerous situation.

There is some pushback from the instructors of the course who believe that each hunter should go through a course such as the ones taught on Saturday. Wallace also said that even without those major changes, there are a few things that he believes should be added to the current course.

“Add muzzle loading because muzzle loading has become very popular,” Wallace said. “We should also add field dressing an animal and a few other things.”

The instructors believe that these courses are why hunting has become much safer since it began being taught in Missouri in 1957.

“The number of accidents is very small, hunting is probably one of the safest sports in the country,” Wallace said. “Ping pong has more accidents per capita than hunting does. Hunting has a bad name because of the use of guns. It used to be that people would shoot at sound or movement, and hunter education has really almost brought that to a stop. People are more conscientious about hunting and using a firearm — they understand it’s not a game.”

Most of the students attended the course with a relative. Calvin, who achieved a perfect score on the test, attended the course with his father.

“It’s been a passion of mine for many years, and I want to bring that into the next generation,” Calvin Wick said. “I think that the online course that they have to take before the course is a very thorough and well-done class that teaches them the academics before the skills session. This session then reinforces what they learned online and so I think this is a good way to do it.”