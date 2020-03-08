Missouri Western State University has partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation on a prairie restoration project in St. Joseph.
Jeff Powelson, private land conservationist, said the project will provide a native grassland habitat for research and educational purposes and for the enjoyment of the public.
The conservation department helped plant 26 acres of native warm season grasses and wildflowers on the northeast corner of the campus this winter.
The prairie will be named in honor of longtime biology professor Dr. John Rushin. The area will be named the Dr. John Rushin Teaching & Research Center.
The planting is part of a 38-acre tract that includes the MWSU athletic department’s cross country running course and a trail that is open to the public.
A prairie planting for education and research is included in the Missouri Western master plan. The idea to place the concept in the master plan was supported by graduate student Brock Couch and a group of friends.
Mark Mills, a biology professor at Missouri Western, has worked with conservation department staff to plan the prairie restoration over the last few years.
Members from the Missouri Western State University Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society have been instrumental in the success of the seed planting.
The planting mix used for the project contains 80 different species of grasses and wildflowers native to Missouri.
Powelson said some of the seed was collected at the Dunn Ranch Prairie in Harrison County and was donated by The Nature Conservancy, which owns the land. The conservation department also purchased a high-diversity seed mix for the planting.
He said the project will provide a hands-on experience for Missouri Western biology and conservation students, along with a rich natural area for people in St. Joseph and the surrounding communities to use.
“The overall plan for the project will include a parking lot, walking trails and interpretive native plantings with signs,” Powelson said. “We will do a savannah tree planting of five acres this spring as well. We will be planting around 150 trees for this project.”
The prairie project will be open to all interested groups such as high school organizations and Audubon birding groups.
Powelson said Missouri’s original prairie contained many species of grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and in some places scattered trees.
Those plants hosted insects crucial as food for grassland birds and provided nesting and brood-rearing cover for prairie birds. Milkweed will be planted for pollinators such as monarch butterflies and wild bees will also benefit when a patch of habitat is restored.
Powelson said re-establishing a large tract of prairie plants into a sustainable grassland will take time. He said managed mowing practices will be utilized during the first two years to help with weed control though some flowers will be visible.
By the third year, many of the wildflowers and grasses should be well established with blooms and growth during spring, summer and autumn.
For more information about the project, contact Powelson by phone at 816-364-3662 ext. 5772. To learn more about prairie plants in Missouri, including home landscaping uses, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZxM.