The Missouri Department of Conservation has approved a black bear hunting framework for the first season opening in October 2021.

Laura Conlee, furbearer biologist, said the regulations limit any future bear hunting to areas of southern Missouri and restricts bear hunting to Missouri residents only.

The Missouri Conservation Commission finalized the state’s first bear hunting season framework and related regulations at its Dec. 11 open meeting in Jefferson City.

MDC proposed a limited and highly restrictive black-bear hunting season following several years of public comment.

Conlee said Missouri’s estimated 540 to 840 black bears are found south of the Missouri River and primarily south of Interstate 44.

With this in mind, MDC has established three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri.

MDC will issue a limited number of hunting permits for each of the three BMZs. Each permit will be for a specific BMZ and may be used only on public or private property within the BMZ.

The limited hunting season will begin each year on the third Monday in October and run for 10 days or until BMZ-specific quotas are reached, whichever comes first.

Harvest quotas for each of the three BMZs will be determined annually each spring by the Conservation Commission based on recommendations by MDC.

Quotas have not yet been established for the potential 2021 season. Once the specific harvest quotas are filled for each BMZ, the season for that BMZ will be closed.

Hunters must call the conservation department each day before they intend to hunt to determine if the BMZ-specific quota has been reached. If harvest quotas are not reached, the season will close at the end of the 10 designated hunting days.

Hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour hour after sunset. Hunters will be allowed to use both archery and firearms equipment with allowable methods being the same as those for deer and elk, except the use of an atlatl.

In addition, baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.

The harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den.She said only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of other bears, including female black bears with cubs.

Bear hunters must wear hunter orange, make reasonable efforts to retrieve shot bears and must not leave or abandon commonly edible portions.

All harvested bears must be telechecked by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. Harvested bears must remain intact as a field-dressed carcass or quartered until the bear has been telechecked.

The conservation department will also require the submission of a tooth from each harvested bear within 10 days of harvest. This will help staff with black bear research and management.

If an annual harvest quota is approved, MDC will offer an online bear-hunting permit-application period from May 1 until May 31 with a fee of $10 per applicant.

Permit selection will be determined by July 1 each summer thrugh a random drawing of all eligible applicants. There will be no “sit-out” period for those selected to receive permits.

Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $25. Selected hunters must be 11 years of age or older and have completed hunter education, or be exempt, by the time of the hunt to purchase a permit.

MDC is not issuing separate landowner-specific black bear hunting permits but a minimum of 10 percent of permits will be allocated to qualifying landowners.

To qualify, landowners must have at least 20 contiguous acres within the BMZ for which they are applying.

Qualifying landowners must first submit their property information through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application before completing a black bear permit application.Conlee said over the last 50 years bear numbers have increased significantly and today Missouri is home to between 540 and 840 black bears.

Research shows that Missouri bear numbers are currently increasing each year by approximately 9 percent and at this rate the bear population is expected to double in less than 10 years.Missouri’s bear population is also connected to a larger bear population in the surrounding states of Arkansas and Oklahoma which both have established bear-hunting seasons.