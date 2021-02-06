The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing rule changes that would add to personal and commercial uses of grass carp and common carp.

Joe Jerek, statewide news services coordinator, said the new regulations follow public requests to catch and use common and grass carp as live bait.

A related regulation on the use of common carp as live bait became effective in August of last year.

Since then, Missouri Department of Conservation staff have received comments from anglers, bait dealers and the Missouri Aquaculture Association on the regulation change.

He said the resulting additional proposed regulations would allow for both common carp and grass carp to be used for live bait once the regulations become effective Aug. 30 of this year.

The proposed regulations also would allow for the limited commercial capture and sale of common and grass carp to commercial establishments by contractors participating in a Missouri Department of Conservation-contracted invasive fish removal project.

Grass carp and common carp currently are listed as invasive fish species in Missouri, along with bighead, black and silver carp.

He said they are invasive species that harms the state’s aquatic ecosystems by outcompeting native species and damaging water quality and habitat.

The proposed regulation changes would not apply to bighead and silver carp, which would remain on the Missouri invasive species list, or to black carp, which would remain on the Missouri prohibited species list.

The proposed regulation changes would do the following:

Remove common carp and grass carp from the definition of invasive fish.

Reestablish the sport seasons, methods and limits for taking common carp and grass carp and allow their use as live bait.

Reestablish the commercial fishing seasons, methods and limits for taking common carp and grass carp in certain streams and establish restrictions on the use of commercial fishing gear used to catch them.

Authorize the sale of common carp and grass carp to commercial establishments by contractors participating in a Missouri Department of Conservation-contracted invasive fish removal project.

Public comment on the regulation changes can be made online from March 2 until 31 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes. Comments can be sent by mail to Regulations Committee Chairman, Department of Conservation, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

The agency will review all comments received and present a final proposal for a final vote by the commission during its May 21 public meeting. If approved, the regulation change will become effective Aug. 30.