The Missouri Department of Conservation is temporarily waiving permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags for anglers whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended.
Joe Jerek, news coordinator, said people may fish in Missouri without a permit through April 15. The regulation change was in response to a public-health emergency caused by COVID-19.
The waiver of all fishing permits began on Friday and will be for residents and nonresidents.
Jerek said the conservation department will reassess the situation in April.
All season dates and limits will continue to apply and be enforced. There has not been any changes made to the upcoming turkey hunting season.
The majority of trout fishing locations in the state will remain open.
The James Foundation announced it has closed Maramec Spring Park in St. James to the public for trout fishing and all other activities until further notice. Maramec Spring Park is owned and operated by the James Foundation. MDC manages the trout hatchery at Maramec Spring Park.
However, Missouri’s three other public trout parks remain open for day use and fishing. They are Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking and Roaring River State Park near Cassville. They are operated by Missouri State Parks under the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The conservation department manages the trout hatcheries at these locations.
To reduce possible increased social congregation, the conservation department has suspended daily trout stocking at all trout parks and has suspended other fish stocking in waters around the state until further notice.
Missouri State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging effective through Thursday, April 30. This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging. While they are not able to accommodate overnight guests, Missouri State Parks remain open to the public for day-use, including boat ramps and more than 1,100 miles of trails.
Jerek said the conservation department has closed its regional offices, department headquarters in Jefferson City and other public contact offices, nature centers, visitor centers, educational centers and staffed shooting ranges to the public until April 15.
While department public offices will be closed to general visitation, offices will still be staffed. Visitors with official business will need to notify the office to gain access.
The conservation department also has cancelled its public events and programs around the state until April 15, including hunter education classes, nature center programs, shooting range programs and landowner workshops.
Conservation areas, nature center trails, unstaffed shooting ranges and boat accesses remain open to the public. Hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons continue as scheduled. Department-managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts continue as planned.