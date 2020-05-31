The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get hooked on fishing through the state’s annual Free Fishing Days the first weekend of June.
Joe Jerek, news services coordinator, said anyone may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, a trout permit or a trout park daily tag on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7.
Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.
Even though all anglers may not need permits, all other fishing regulations remain in effect those two days, including limits on size and the number of fish an angler may keep.
Special permits still may be required at some county, city or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.
The Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University and the Krug Park Lagoon in St. Joseph will be free to fish during that weekend.
In addition, the conservation department had temporarily suspended requirements for fishing permits from March 27 through April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jerek said fishing permits are required before and after June 6 and 7, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors.
Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, including more than 20 of them being game fish for the state’s more than 1.1 million anglers.
The conservation department has released its free 2020 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations booklet where permits are sold. The booklet covers fishing regulations, permits and fish identification topics.
The publication can be found online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations.
MDC’s free MO Fishing mobile app can help anglers find the best places to fish in Missouri. Anglers can also buy, store and show fishing permits on their mobile devices. MO Fishing is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-fishing.