The Missouri Department of Conservation is providing drop-off sites in some northern counties so hunters can have deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

Four of the drop-off sites are in a CWD Management Zone in Linn, Mercer and Chariton counties.Volunteer testing is also available at conservation offices in St. Joseph and Chillicothe during normal business hours.

These sites will be open through the close of the archery deer season on Jan. 15. The drop boxes will not be available on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

Bill Graham, media specialist, said hunters can have deer tested for CWD for free by following procedures.

At the voluntary testing drop-off sites, hunters are to leave deer heads with six inches of neck attached and the antlers removed.

The drop boxes have instructions and materials hunters will need to provide information. Hunters will be able to check test results online using their Telecheck ID. The conservation department will notify a hunter directly if a sample tests positive for CWD.

Hunters will need to record their name and contact information as well as their Telecheck ID numbers and the location the deer was harvested.

Hunters then can leave the head in the drop box. Conservation department staff will collect the head and pull the samples to be submitted for testing.

Graham said CWD is a fatal neurological disease in deer. A deer may be infected with no visible symptoms. The only way to positively identify the presence of CWD is to extract lymph nodes from the animal’s neck.

Hunters submitting deer for sampling will help efforts to locate disease occurrence and plan efforts to limit its spread.

Graham said limiting the spread can help protect the state’s deer herd, which overall remains healthy.

The deer head drop-off site towns and addresses include:

— Princeton, Lake Paho Conservation Area, 15643 Fathom St.

— Marceline, The Trading Post, 30976 Route D Highway.

— Linneus, PB-5, 110 Main St.

— New Boston, near fire station, 15833 Missouri 129 highway.

The department will have staffed sites for voluntary CWD sampling during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season.

For a list of those sampling sites, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZLQ.

Various voluntary sampling options are available throughout Missouri during the various deer hunting seasons.

For a list, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZLd.