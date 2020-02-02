The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging landowners to report sightings of feral hogs so officials can trap and remove the species.
Candice Davis, media specialist, said feral hogs are an invasive species that can be destructive to the landscape.
She said wild hogs have been known to prey on turkey nests, deer fawns, freshly seeded fields and fully mature crops. They compete directly with native wildlife by eating acorns, a major fall food source for deer, turkey and black bear.
Feral hogs also are known to carry diseases such as swine brucellosis and pseudorabies.
The conservation department reports that the natural reproduction of the species and continued illegal releases has aided in populations increasing.
One hog can give birth to two litters of about six piglets twice per year, resulting in a population growth rate of about 166% per year. The conservation department has received damage complaints from private landowners since the late 1990s.
She said the majority of hogs in the state can be found in the southern region.
“We don’t estimate the feral hog population in the state because they are not wildlife that we manage,” Davis said. “We do a lot of extensive work on population estimates on our native wildlife because we want to manage and sustain them. But in the case of feral hogs, we’re working to eliminate them. We do not want a population we sustain for future hunting.”
Davis said federal and state agencies have partnered and developed a plan to step up trapping efforts in southern Missouri.
She said land management agencies used public recreational hunting as the primary means by which to eliminate feral swine in Missouri from the early 1990s until 2016. The department reports recreational hunting alone has not made a dent in populations.
“Feral hogs travel in groups and there can be anywhere between six to 60 hogs in a group,” Davis said. “When people hunt them they often use dogs that chase the hogs and scatter them across the landscape. The hogs run and spread in all different directions which can lead them into new territories.”
Davis said agencies involved in the partnership have created operations where they can effectively trap whole groups of feral hogs.
This has resulted in the total elimination of feral swine from 116 watersheds totaling more than 2.7 million acres previously occupied by feral hogs across Missouri.
She said the strategy is for agencies to work with landowners to eliminate the species through trapping operations.
This allows officials to pinpoint the location of a group and remove the entire group, keep feral hog numbers from increasing in the heart of the population and stop the spread of feral hogs into new areas. Technicians will strategically remove feral hogs along the perimeter of the known hog population and shrinking it until the hogs are eliminated.
Davis said efforts on private land are only conducted at the landowner’s request and as a partnership with the landowner. If officials trap on private land, the landowner makes the decision whether to keep the carcass or dispose of it.
Landowners can receive assistance from the conservation department and USDA employees to trap and remove the hogs.
The initial effort will take place from January through March because it’s an optimal time due to limited food supply. However, feral hog elimination work will continue in the summer months, when the feral hogs are known to root up crops.
Recently, the U.S. Forest Service moved forward with prohibiting the hunting of feral hogs on public land in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.
The forest service also announced the allowance of opportunistic take of feral hogs at Mark Twain during all deer and turkey hunting seasons. Only those hunters with an unfilled permit in compliance with the permit conditions may take hogs.
In response to the regulation changes, the Missouri Conservation Commission has directed the Missouri Department of Conservation to propose regulation changes identical to the forest service regulations.
The goal is to ensure consistency of feral hog regulations on federal and state managed lands by allowing for the opportunistic take of feral hogs during all deer and turkey hunting seasons.
While the forest service announcement is effective immediately on the Mark Twain National Forest and will apply to the rest of the 2019-2020 deer season, the change will not be in place for the 2019-2020 alternative methods and archery hunting season on state lands.
The proposal will need to make its way through the state’s regulatory process, which includes a formal public comment period.
The prohibition of hunting on public lands does not apply to private lands where landowners may hunt or shoot feral hogs on their own property.
To report feral hog sightings or damage, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/feralhogs or contact a local MDC or USDA office. To receive updates from the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.