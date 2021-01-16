Missouri wildlife officials increased their efforts to capture feral hogs in the state in 2020.

The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed more than 12,000 hogs from the landscape in 2020.

In 2019, these efforts lead to the elimination of 10,495 feral hogs.

Some of the partnership members participating in on-the-ground trapping efforts include Missouri Department of Conservation, the U.S. Forest Service, USDA APHIS Wildlife Services and the L-A-D Foundation.

The Missouri Conservation Commission is providing $1.8 million annually to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for trapping services and staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation contribute more than 25,000 hours annually towards feral hog elimination on private and public land.

According to MDC, feral hogs became established in southern Missouri after being released for hunting. Between natural reproduction and continued illegal releases, the feral hog population exploded in southern Missouri and has spread to more than 30 counties.

The take of feral hogs is prohibited in conservation areas and other lands owned, leased or managed by the conservation department. Hunting hogs on other lands is strongly discouraged.

Instead, residents are encouraged to report sightings of feral hogs. Hogs are social animals that travel in groups called sounders.

According to the conservation department, shooting one or two hogs scatters the sounder and makes trapping efforts aimed at catching the entire group at once more difficult because hogs become trap-shy and more wary of baited sites.

With their high reproductive rate, removing one or two hogs does not help to reduce populations. Those who observe a feral hog or damage caused by feral hogs should report it to the conservation department and trappers will work to remove groups.

Trapping feral hogs takes place year round. Efforts are increased during the summer and winter months when food is either scarce or when hogs are around water sources and wallows.

There are a number of signs that indicate the presence of feral hogs. Hogs root around in pursuit of various foods like roots, acorns and earthworms, plowing the soil to depths of 2 to 8 inches.

If several hogs are involved, these rooted areas can stretch over many acres. If an area looks like it has been tilled, chances are feral hogs were the cause. Other indications of hog damage include muddy pits called wallows or rubbings low on trees.

A key component of eliminating feral hogs is monitoring for new populations or releases of hogs to re-establish populations.

Genetic testing completed has identified 14 distinct genetic populations of feral hogs in Missouri. Their work has shown that one out of every eight hogs tested in Missouri comes from a genetic source outside Missouri.

Trappers frequently encounter hogs that indicate they have been released and have ear notches indicating the previous presence of an ear tag. Trappers also have seen an increase in domestic bred hogs that have been released.

Feral hogs have been roaming some Missouri counties since the days of open range.

In the 1990s, hog hunting for recreation began to gain popularity, according to the conservation department. Groups began raising and promoting European wild boar as a form of alternative agriculture and for hunting on captive facilities. Many of these hogs escaped or were released intentionally on public land.

One sow can give birth to two litters of about six piglets twice per year, resulting in a population growth rate of about 166% per year. The conservation department has received damage complaints from private landowners since the late 1990s.

Sign up to receive updates from the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.